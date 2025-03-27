Queer icon and pop star Chappell Roan is known for showing her true, authentic self to the public, sharing her creative influences and struggles she’s faced in music. However, in order to protect her privacy, she’s done a great job at keeping her love life a secret from her fans — until now. Who is Chappell Roan dating? The Midwest Princess revealed she’s not single, and fans are losing it.

On March 26, the singer went on Call Her Daddy to talk about all things relationships, her sexuality, and the personal boundaries she’s established. To her fans’ surprise, she also disclosed her current relationship status, revealing she’s not single and is very in love. When Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper asked how long she’s been in a relationship, the singer quickly answered “six months,” followed by revealing “it’s serious.”

Unfortunately, the identity of this mystery person is not public knowledge, but Chappell said she met her partner “through a friend, but it wasn’t a setup.” When Cooper asked who made the first move, she answered “Me. I’m usually the one. In every circumstance, I make the first move.”

While her current girlfriend is new to her fans, she isn’t exactly new to Chappell — “I haven’t dated someone since this all really blew up… I’m dating the same person that I was dating before [I got famous],” she said.

Although she’s now in a loving, serious relationship, the singer is a strong advocate for being single, too. She explained, “I’m very in love… but I am pro-single. Everyone should be single. I’m serious! Be single. Stop dating. Be single. Have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can 100% be OK alone before you date.” She continued, “That’s what I found out: I had a great time when I was single, and I know that I’ll be OK. And now I have an awesome time when I’m with someone.”

When asked how she would describe her type, Chappell said, “As far as looks and stuff, I don’t really have a type, but I love weird art girls, girls who love to read, girls who aren’t scared of bugs and snakes… girls who are just very niche.”

Chappell also revealed the troubles she’s had with her sexuality after fame, explaining, “I’ve come into being more comfortable with saying I’m queer, with dating women,” although she also explained her struggles with being flirtatious — “It’s too intense to even be sexual at all.”

During the interview’s rapid-fire questions segment, Chappell mentioned she prefers to give first rather than receive with a partner, and when asked about PDA, she revealed her hatred for it. She said, “Don’t fucking do that. Don’t, actually. Legit don’t. I just got, like, really stressed out.”