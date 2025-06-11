We all love a transparent queen. Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner candidly let the girlies in on the details of her boob job. On June 3, Jenner responded to a TikTok video asking the star what exact cosmetic procedures she had done to her breasts, causing a frenzy of fans to celebrate her transparency — especially in a digital age where unrealistic beauty standards seem to flood our social media algorithms. While Jenner’s body is no one’s business besides hers, the casual nature of the response had fans feeling trusted, and Jenner’s honest attitude to getting a boob job felt like a breath of fresh air.
In the age of beauty filters and cosmetic procedures, it’s hard to not compare yourself to the other beautiful people you see on your TikTok algorithm or in fashion magazines. Many celebs know this, and have been candid about their plastic surgeries to raise awareness about body positivity, self-love, and a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. When it’s so easy to hide behind a screen and ignore the fans asking about specific procedures, we should celebrate the women who have been honest about their breast augmentations. (Though, for those who haven’t, no judgment here!) Here are five celebrities who have been vocal about their boob jobs.
- Cardi b
-
Cardi has long been open about her plastic surgeries and getting her boobs done. In a 2021 interview with Mariah Carey for Interview Magazine, she said she felt “super confident” after getting her breasts and butt done. “Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said.
- Iggy Azalea
-
While plastic surgery, Brazilian butt lifts, and lip filler have only recently become mainstream, a decade ago in a 2015 profile, Iggy Azalea was telling Vogue about getting her breasts done. “I did change something… I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life,” she said. At first, she didn’t want to tell the public for fear that her young audience would feel insecure about their own bodies. Then, she realized she “wasn’t into secret-keeping,” she said.
- Alix Earle
-
Social media influencer Alix Earle posted a three-minute TikTok to her 7.5 million followers in January 2023 explaining her breast augmentation journey. “From the start, I decided that I was going to be open with this, especially on social media… I don’t want to set an unrealistic standard,” she said in the video.
- Megan Fox
-
Transformers star Megan Fox opened up about all of the plastic surgery she’s undergone, including a boob job, in a 2024 episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “My boobs have been fake, by the way, since I was 21 or 22, I had them done between the first and second Transformers — but I had them done ‘conservatively,’” she said. “Back then, everyone did the work, but you had to do work that was undetectable.”
- Chrissy Teigen
-
Chrissy Teigen received an abundance of fan support after her confession on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during a game of “The Lies Have It” in 2024. “I’ve had my boobs done three times,” she said to Cohen. “I’ve had a lift, put them in, taken them out. I don’t like them out,” she said with a laugh.