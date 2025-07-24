It’s almost time to head to campus this fall, and some famous faces are joining the class of 2029. This school year, a new wave of celebrity kids is headed to college as incoming freshmen. Despite having famous families, celebrity kids are people, too — which means they’re going to school, cramming for exams, and sporting college gear on game days like the rest of us. Who knows, you might just run into these celeb kids on dorm move-in day, or spot them in a lecture hall! (But again, celebrity kids are people, too, so don’t disrupt their normal college experience — even if you do happen to see them around campus.)
With this new wave of college-bound celebrity kids comes a new wave of talent. While some of them have signed with college sports teams, others are studying the arts or engineering. While everyone’s path looks different, the class of 2029 is gearing up to be an impressive group of scholars. They’re also about to learn firsthand how awful 8 a.m. classes are when you’re in college — a lesson every freshman learns the hard way, famous or not.
From LeBron James’s kids to Tiger Woods’s, here are nine celebrity kids headed to college this fall 2025.
- Ruby Maguire, Brown University
Ruby Maguire, daughter of Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer, is attending Brown University this fall. Meyer expressed her pride in their daughter in a heartfelt Instagram post for her high school graduation. “Graduate of our dreams,” she wrote in her caption, “We are so proud of you in every way.”
- Bryce James, University of Arizona
Bryce James, son of NBA legend LeBron James and Savannah James, is headed to the University of Arizona this fall and will play on the Arizona Wildcats basketball team. Back in January, he announced his commitment to U of A in an Instagram post. He isn’t the first of the James kids to play college ball — his older brother, Bronny James, played at USC before going pro with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside his father.
- Oliver Philips, University of Oregon
Oliver Philips, son of Julie Bowen and Scott Philips, is joining the University of Oregon class of 2029. Bowen, beloved star of Modern Family, shared that her son will be joining the Oregon Duck family in an interview. She also wished him congratulations on his high school graduation in an adorable Instagram post.
- Katarina Dubrow, Yale University
Katarina Dubrow, daughter of Heather and Terry Dubrow, is headed to Yale University for the upcoming school year, majoring in film studies. Heather Dubrow shared her daughter’s college commitment in an Instagram post, showing Katarina’s bedroom decked out in Yale decorations and merch. “We are so proud of you and excited to watch you shine in college,” she wrote in her caption.
- Sam Woods, Stanford University
Sam Woods, daughter of Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren, is attending Stanford University this fall. Although she doesn’t play golf herself, she’s following in the footsteps of her dad, who went to Stanford before becoming a pro golfer. Sam Woods was seen sporting a Stanford shirt in a senior send-off Instagram post by her high school.
- Kasseem Dean Jr., New York University
Kasseem Dean Jr., son of Swizz Beatz and Mashonda Tifrere, is joining the Bobcat class of 2029 at New York University. Back in December, Swizz Beatz and his family surprised Kasseem Dean Jr. with the news of his NYU acceptance on his 18th birthday. In a video on Swizz Beatz’s Instagram, Kasseem Dean Jr. was unexpectedly greeted by his family dressed in NYU gear and singing “happy birthday” when he walked into the room.
- Beckett Mazeau, Rice University
Beckett Mazeau, son of Jenna Lyons, is joining the Rice University School of Engineering class of 2029. Mazeau and Lyons posed for an adorable mother-son photo at his high school graduation and shared it on Instagram in a joint post.
- Marco Valastro, Syracuse University
Marco Valastro, son of Buddy Valastro, will be attending Syracuse University this fall. “Graduated and now college-bound, right alongside your brother at Syracuse!” Buddy Valastro wrote in an Instagram post commemorating Marco’s high school graduation. He’ll be attending Syracuse with his older brother, Buddy Valastro Jr.
- Gable Nealon, USC
Gable Nealon, son of Kevin Nealon and Susan Yeagley, is headed to USC for the upcoming school year. Kevin Nealon shared photos of Gable speaking at his high school commencement ceremony on Instagram, as well as a snapshot of a USC-decorated cake. The Trojan pride definitely runs deep in the family — Kevin Nealon is a USC alumnus.