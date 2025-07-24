It’s almost time to head to campus this fall, and some famous faces are joining the class of 2029. This school year, a new wave of celebrity kids is headed to college as incoming freshmen. Despite having famous families, celebrity kids are people, too — which means they’re going to school, cramming for exams, and sporting college gear on game days like the rest of us. Who knows, you might just run into these celeb kids on dorm move-in day, or spot them in a lecture hall! (But again, celebrity kids are people, too, so don’t disrupt their normal college experience — even if you do happen to see them around campus.)

With this new wave of college-bound celebrity kids comes a new wave of talent. While some of them have signed with college sports teams, others are studying the arts or engineering. While everyone’s path looks different, the class of 2029 is gearing up to be an impressive group of scholars. They’re also about to learn firsthand how awful 8 a.m. classes are when you’re in college — a lesson every freshman learns the hard way, famous or not.

From LeBron James’s kids to Tiger Woods’s, here are nine celebrity kids headed to college this fall 2025.