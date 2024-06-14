Right now, across the nation, high school seniors are wrapping up their final days of secondary school. With this chapter of their lives closing, many students are now gearing up to head off to college. Among these graduating seniors are several celebrity kids hitting college campuses later this year. Who knows, you might even run into them in your lecture hall.

From Ben Affleck to Donald Trump, here are the celeb kids heading off to college this fall.

Violet Affleck

Violet Affleck, the daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, will be attending Yale University. She was seen wearing the Ivy League’s sweatshirt in an Instagram post made by her high school. Jennifer Garner even posted emotional photos on Instagram before and after her daughter’s pre-graduation sendoff.

Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, wore a Carnegie Mellon University sweatshirt in a TikTok video posted by her classmate on commitment day at LaGuardia High School. Cruise will graduate from LaGuardia High School later this month.

Barron Trump

Barron Trump is the son of former President — and recently convicted — Donald Trump. Barron has committed to New York University. His graduation from Oxbridge Academy took place on May 17, right in the middle of his father’s hush-money trial.

Moses Martin

Moses Martin is the son of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. Moses graduated on May 31 and will attend Brown University.

Chance Combs

The daughter of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sarah Chapman, Chance will attend New York University this fall. Her high school graduation ceremony was on May 31, which her father did not attend. Diddy has been facing violence and sexual abuse accusations in recent months.

Justin Pippen

The son of Larsa and Scottie Pippen, Justin will attend the University of Michigan in the fall. He will be a student-athlete, playing basketball for the institution.

Ryder Fieri

Ryder Fieri, son of Guy Fieri, will attend San Diego State University where he will study hospitality. His father posted on Instagram about his son’s graduation on June 8, writing, “So proud of @_ryderfieri,” he wrote. “Wow what a great high school career!! 3.7 GPA, basketball for 4 years and lacrosse senior year. Love you son!”

Christian & Collin Nassif

Twins Christian and Collin Nassif are the sons of Adrienne Maloof and plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif. Maloof posted about the twins celebrating their graduation on June 3. Christian Nassif will attend the University of Southern California, according to his Instagram bio.

Adore and Angel Bryant

Another set of celeb twins are heading off to college! Gizelle Bryant’s daughters, Adore and Angel, will both attend HBCUs. Adore is attending Hampton University while Angel is going to Spelman College.

“Congratulations Angel & Adore! I am such a proud mother.” Bryant wrote in an Instagram post. “These girls are destined for greatness every day of their lives.”