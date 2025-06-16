6 Celebrities & Influencers Who Attended “No Kings” Protests

On June 14, waves of demonstrators worldwide gathered at No Kings protests against President Donald Trump and his administration. The protests took place on the same day as Trump’s parade for the 250th anniversary of the United States Army, which also marked the president’s 79th birthday. However, the demonstrations weren’t just Gen Z everyfolk — there were several celebrities who hit the streets, too in protest.

The protests were widely peaceful with large turnouts in both metropolitan cities like Los Angeles and New York, and rural, red-leaning counties across the United States. And, according to NPR, events were also held in Germany and France. In terms of headcount, the American Civil Liberties Union (a part of the coalition that helped to organize No Kings) said that more than five million people participated in over 2,100 rallies and protests. Additionally, Move On (which partnered with No Kings for the protests) echoed that same turnout in a fundraising email over the weekend.

If you follow any celebrities and public figures on social media, then you probably saw a few of them using their platform to post about No Kings, or even attending their city’s demonstration. But, ICYMI, here are some celebrities who attended a No Kings protest on June 14.