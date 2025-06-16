6 Celebrities & Influencers Who Attended “No Kings” Protests

On June 14, waves of demonstrators worldwide gathered at No Kings protests against President Donald Trump and his administration. The protests took place on the same day as Trump’s parade for the 250th anniversary of the United States Army, which also marked the president’s 79th birthday. However, the demonstrations weren’t just Gen Z everyfolk — there were several celebrities who hit the streets, too in protest.
The protests were widely peaceful with large turnouts in both metropolitan cities like Los Angeles and New York, and rural, red-leaning counties across the United States. And, according to NPR, events were also held in Germany and France. In terms of headcount, the American Civil Liberties Union (a part of the coalition that helped to organize No Kings) said that more than five million people participated in over 2,100 rallies and protests. Additionally, Move On (which partnered with No Kings for the protests) echoed that same turnout in a fundraising email over the weekend.
If you follow any celebrities and public figures on social media, then you probably saw a few of them using their platform to post about No Kings, or even attending their city’s demonstration. But, ICYMI, here are some celebrities who attended a No Kings protest on June 14.
- Olivia Rodrigo
-
Olivia Rodrigo has never been one to shy away from making a statement. “I’ve lived in LA my whole life and I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbours under the current administration. LA simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants. Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy and due process is awful.”
She then posted a photo of a No Kings protest sign.
- Ayo Edebiri
-
Emmy-award winner Ayo Edebiri also attended a No Kings protest, posting a sign reading, “I love you and I have your back! Stay brave!”
- Zoifishh
-
Fashion content creator and influencer Zoifishh posted a TikTok video of herself at a No Kings protest dancing to “FDT” by YG ft. Nipsey Hussle.
- Gracie Abrams
-
At the NYC No Kings protest, Abrams posted a photo of a sign with a Desmond Tutu quote on it, reading, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”
- Jimmy KImmel
-
Jimmy Kimmel attended a No Kings protest in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. In his Instagram post, he wrote in part, “I met many people who love this country and still believe it to be a force for good. I am grateful to see so many Americans take action to stand up for our friends and neighbors, most of all, my parents.”
- Kerry Washington
-
Scandal star Kerry Washington posted a carousel of photos and videos she took during a No Kings protest on Instagram — including one alongside actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus.