My story is like millions of others; I am one of the nearly one in four Gen Zers who are first-generation. As a first-gen Mexican-American from a working-class family in the Chicagoland area, I grew up translating documents and helping my family and neighbors navigate a broken immigration system, all while balancing a part-time job and high school. It wasn’t always easy, but two years ago, I thought all my family’s sacrifices had finally paid off when I started college and my mom became a U.S. citizen.

Now, I’m not sure that’s enough.

With President Donald Trump’s threats to deport “homegrowns,” his attacks on birthright citizenship, and his weaponization of ICE to silence dissent on college campuses, even documented immigrants who came to this country legally — people like my mom — are now at risk. I live with a constant fear that even as a citizen, she’ll be targeted for how she looks and sounds, that she might misunderstand a question and be wrongfully taken from my family.

The Latino community in which I grew up has always been united by our collective pride in our heritage and shared desire to create a better future for the next generation. We have stood together, fighting to be heard, valued, and treated with dignity. But since Trump started his mass deportation agenda, our identities have become a source of constant fear, uncertainty, and, at times, division.

In the last few months, students in my community have felt increasingly isolated, and some have even stopped going to class after ICE agents were spotted near our local high school. The fear of being caught up in an immigration raid torments families. It has turned local family-owned grocery stores, restaurants, and community centers — places that were once vibrant and full of laughter— into ghost towns.

But I will not let my fear stop me from speaking up. And I need everyone reading this to join me in speaking up as well. Trump wants to silence students like us, which is why it’s more important than ever that we share our stories and show our peers that these deportees aren’t just statistics. This hateful agenda devastates innocent families and entire communities.

Immigrant communities have always been resilient and courageous. Throughout my life, my immigrant community inspired, supported, and shaped me. They’re the reason I got involved in community organizing, and they’re why I am pursuing a career in public service. Our generation has a unique voice and responsibility to make the most of the opportunities our parents fought so hard to give us.

So, I urge you to channel your emotions into action. Our stories are powerful. Share yours at protests, with your representatives, and online. We must keep fighting, speaking out, and showing up for those who can’t.

We cannot let fear win; we must have each other’s backs.

And you don’t have to do it alone. For me, volunteering with an advocacy organization like Voters of Tomorrow has been a source of hope, community and empowerment. Together, we can keep people informed, and remind people that immigrants built our country — and we’re not going anywhere.

We cannot let fear win; we must have each other’s backs. Whether you are an immigrant or not. Whether you are young or not. We all have a role in standing together in solidarity. Every step forward — no matter how small — brings us closer to a future where dignity, opportunity, and justice are not only possible, but shared by all.