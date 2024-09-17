The 2024 presidential election is fast approaching, with only a few weeks left before the big day on Nov. 5. Since the Sept. 10 presidential debate, the campaigns are really ramping up for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with both candidates pulling out all the stops to secure their constituents’ votes. But they’re not the only public figures making sure their voices are heard ahead of the election; some of Hollywood’s biggest names are also weighing in on the country’s future.

For months, celebs have been sharing their endorsements to let their fans know where they stand in this election — and more importantly, to urge their fellow citizens to make sure they vote. (For example, Taylor Swift’s Sept. 10 Instagram Story urging her followers to register to vote garnered nearly 400,000 link clicks to Vote.org in 24 hours.)

Now, in honor of National Voter Registration Day (Sept. 17), more than 100 celebrities have banded together with Linktree and Vote.org to urge their fans and followers to register to vote and check their registration status, all in the name of getting out the vote. But, what does this partnership entail? Which celebs are involved? And what does it all mean for you? Here are the deets.

What Is The Linktree & Vote.org Partnership?

Even if you’re not sure what Linktree is, you’ve probably encountered it without noticing. If you’ve ever seen someone on Instagram or TikTok whose outfits you want to recreate, or makeup routine products you want to buy, you’ve probably clicked their profile and followed a link in their bio to a Linktree page. Linktree is a way for influencers and celebrities (and regular people with content to share!) to have all of their content in one place. They can hyperlink their Amazon storefront, other social media platforms, articles they’ve written, or what have you. With this new collaboration with Vote.org — a nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote platform — some of your favorite celebrities and influencers are using Linktree to link out to a Vote.org page that allows people to register to vote or check their registration status.

Just to name a few, Stephen Curry, Saweetie, Hank Green, Christopher Briney, Olivia Rodrego, and Kerry Washington are all participating in this partnership between Linktree and Vote.org to bring voter registration awareness to their combined millions of fans and making it super accessible to register and check registration status.

So, while you’re cyber-stalking the IRL Conrad Fisher, check your voter registration status! You’ll be glad you did.