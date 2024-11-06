This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Former President Donald Trump has defeated Vice President Kamala Harris and will be returning to the White House in January. According to AP News, Trump has secured 277 electoral votes, while Harris has 224. This marks a historic comeback for Trump in his presidential campaign after enduring four years of scrutiny, which included attempts to overturn the election results, two presidential impeachments, a criminal conviction, and multiple other legal challenges. With this victory, Trump becomes only the second president to win two nonconsecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland, who achieved this in 1885.

Although votes are still being counted, Trump clinched the election after Wisconsin’s results pushed him over the crucial 270-vote threshold. He has demonstrated improved performance in both red and blue states, gaining enough support in swing states to achieve this electoral milestone.