This is not a drill, besties. If recent reports are to be believed, Fifth Harmony is planning to reunite after a seven-year hiatus — but without Camila Cabello. The girl group, which debuted back in 2012 on The X Factor, was made up of Cabello, Normani, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the four members aside from Cabello (who left the group in 2016) are in talks to reunite after their highly-publicized split in 2018. Her Campus reached out to the 5H members’ teams for comment or confirmation, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

According to the report, Fifth Harmony will return next year in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the group’s album 7/27, which went platinum at the time and included 5H’s hit “Work From Home,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. THR‘s insiders say that the group is also apparently filming a documentary to recount the girls’ reunion.

As of publication, no one from Fifth Harmony has confirmed or denied the report, but former member Cabello did post a cryptic TikTok the same morning the story broke on May 29. In the video, Cabello lip-synced girl group KATSEYE’s latest single, “Gnarly,” using a hairbrush as a microphone. Her caption read, “Might just be the ex girl group member in me but I’ve been doing this in my bathroom for the past three hours.” Her language of “ex girl group” is notable, seemingly confirming she’s not joining any potential reunion. Her Campus reached out to Cabello’s team for comment on her TikTok but didn’t hear back.

Some comments on the video read, “You know exactly what you’re doing 👀😭,” and, “No need to be invited to the reunion, camila busy with her tour and her own career, keep shining my girl ✨.”

This isn’t the first time rumors have swirled that Fifth Harmony would be reuniting. Back in March 2024, a source told Page Six that the group was in early talks to get back together, including Cabello. Unfortunately, Rolling Stone shut those rumors down real quick.

Then, in 2023, fans thought a potential reunion would happen after the four members of Fifth Harmony (read: not Cabello) regained ownership of the group’s trademark. Member Ally Brooke told Zach Sang at the time, “To be honest, I’m not sure exactly what it means, but it’s something really good for our business.” She confirmed it means that it gives them the right to bring Fifth Harmony back one day if the members wanted to. After the interview aired, Brooke clarified what she meant on X, saying, “I’m thrilled to see there’s a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony. Reunion has many meanings and while there’s no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way.”

So, is this latest report on a reunion the real deal? Fans might just have to wait and see.