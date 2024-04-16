Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese Are The WNBA’s Newest Style Icons

If there’s one thing to know about Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, it’s that they have sick basketball skills and style. On April 15, Reese and Clark attended the WNBA Draft and stunned on the orange carpet.

Reese and Clark have been some of the many standout female basketball players to follow over the years, especially this season. Clark was the no. 1 overall pick of the WNBA Draft, selected by the Indiana Fever. Reese was the No. 7 overall pick of the WNBA Draft, selected by Chicago Sky. Reese and Clark’s 2023-2024 season was exciting, but seeing them play for the WNBA is something I am so looking forward to.

Even if you weren’t keeping up with their seasons, you’ve definitely seen their names in the news, particularly Clark, who’s regarded as one of the greatest collegiate players of all time. She played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes and has the most points scored by any college player, men or women’s, in NCAA history, with 3,951 points.

Reese played for the University of Maryland for two seasons before transferring to LSU. She won an NCAA championship last season with LSU and was named First-Team-All-American and the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four. She has style on and off the court and is one of the most entertaining players to watch.

Style is something a lot of the women in the WNBA have, and Reese and Clark proved that they too have incredible fashion sense but displaying two of the best looks during the WNBA draft on April 16. Reese is a style icon through and through. As a self-proclaimed Bayou Barbie, Reese frequently shares her looks on her Instagram, showing her versatility and fun with fashion.

On the orange carpet on April 16, Reese absolutely killed it with her look. She was wearing a stunning hooded dress by NYC-based fashion label Bronx and Banco. Her look, aka the Amalia gown is from the brand’s Fall 2024 collection and features a cowl neck, open back, and a train. TBH, it should be renamed the Angel gown, because this look is hers.

Clark also wore a show-stopping outfit to the event, dressed head-to-toe in Prada with touches of John Harvey jewelry. She wore a satin button-up shacket with a matching mini skirt. She also sported a sparkly bralette top. The look was honestly ~everything~ and was allegedly $17k.

I can’t wait to watch these women in the WNBA, and am excited to see their next showstopping looks!