Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese on the 2024 WBNA draft orange carpet
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images + Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Style

Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese Are The WNBA’s Newest Style Icons

Eileen Flaherty

If there’s one thing to know about Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, it’s that they have sick basketball skills and style. On April 15, Reese and Clark attended the WNBA Draft and stunned on the orange carpet. 

Reese and Clark have been some of the many standout female basketball players to follow over the years, especially this season. Clark was the no. 1 overall pick of the WNBA Draft, selected by the Indiana Fever. Reese was the No. 7 overall pick of the WNBA Draft, selected by Chicago Sky. Reese and Clark’s 2023-2024 season was exciting, but seeing them play for the WNBA is something I am so looking forward to. 

Even if you weren’t keeping up with their seasons, you’ve definitely seen their names in the news, particularly Clark, who’s regarded as one of the greatest collegiate players of all time. She played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes and has the most points scored by any college player, men or women’s, in NCAA history, with 3,951 points.  

Reese played for the University of Maryland for two seasons before transferring to LSU. She won an NCAA championship last season with LSU and was named First-Team-All-American and the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four. She has style on and off the court and is one of the most entertaining players to watch. 

Style is something a lot of the women in the WNBA have, and Reese and Clark proved that they too have incredible fashion sense but displaying two of the best looks during the WNBA draft on April 16. Reese is a style icon through and through. As a self-proclaimed Bayou Barbie, Reese frequently shares her looks on her Instagram, showing her versatility and fun with fashion.

On the orange carpet on April 16, Reese absolutely killed it with her look. She was wearing a stunning hooded dress by NYC-based fashion label Bronx and Banco. Her look, aka the Amalia gown is from the brand’s Fall 2024 collection and features a cowl neck, open back, and a train. TBH, it should be renamed the Angel gown, because this look is hers

Clark also wore a show-stopping outfit to the event, dressed head-to-toe in Prada with touches of John Harvey jewelry. She wore a satin button-up shacket with a matching mini skirt. She also sported a sparkly bralette top. The look was honestly ~everything~ and was allegedly $17k.

I can’t wait to watch these women in the WNBA, and am excited to see their next showstopping looks! 

Eileen is a senior at Fairfield University who is studying Communications with minors in English, Professional Writing, and Women’s Gender & Sexuality Studies. She has a passion for magazine writing and hopes to pursue a career in the field. Eileen is the Entertainment & Culture Intern at Her Campus where she covers all things pop culture, entertainment, and internet trends. Eileen was formerly a National Writer for Her Campus from April 2023 - January 2024. Eileen is one of the Campus Correspondents (CCs) at Her Campus' Fairfield University chapter. She oversees the entire chapter and works with her other CC to curate ideas and events for HCFU. She also mentors and trains the editorial team and helps create content and boost engagement alongside the social media team. In her free time, you can find Eileen creating new Spotify playlists, getting a sweet treat with friends, or obsessing over Taylor Swift. If she isn’t doing that, you’ll likely find Eileen with her six best friends from school talking about their “Big Three”: "Normal People," their favorite "Dancing With The Stars" performances, and Greta Gerwig's "Little Women."