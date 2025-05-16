Vampire media has been taking over recently, and I am absolutely here for it. We’re living in a renaissance era of vampires, and it’s only going to get bigger and better. As more content is coming out, one of the internet’s favorite vampire shows, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, was confirmed earlier this year to be getting a reboot on Hulu for the next generation. The series predominantly targeted a teenage and young adult audience as it followed Buffy Summers, a young woman chosen to be a vampire slayer, and how her job intertwined with her teenage years in the late ’90s. After the series ended in 2003, it looks like Hulu’s reboot of the show, Buffy, is looking to initiate the next generation of young women to the vampire slayer family 20 years later.

While the Buffy reboot is still in the works, there are several pieces of news that have been confirmed leading up to the filming of the series. Here’s everything we know about this new take on Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and what it means for Gen Z.

Buffy Reboot Cast

It was revealed early on that Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy Summers in the original Buffy The Vampire Slayer, would be reprising her original role in the reboot, as well as serving as an executive producer for the show. Then, on May 15, Gellar announced on Instagram that Ryan Kiera Armstrong would be playing the lead slayer role in Hulu’s reboot. In a Zoom video with Armstrong, Gellar asked if she wanted to play her “chosen one,” a reference to the beginning narration in the first season of the show. Gellar also revealed that after watching Armstrong’s tape, there was “no other person” they could see playing alongside Gellar, and that they loved her audition.

As of now, Gellar and Armstrong are the only two confirmed cast members for the reboot.

Buffy Reboot Release Date

While we don’t exactly have a release date for the reboot, it’s safe to assume that the show will begin filming during summer and fall of 2025. That means the Buffy reboot may be released at some point in mid- to late-2026, so it may take a while to see what’s coming up next for the next vampire slayer.

I’m already sat and ready to watch Armstrong and Gellar take some vampires down, and for Gen Z to get another new icon in vampire media.