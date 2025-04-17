Calling all ARMYs! Despite the fact that some of the BTS boys are still completing their mandatory military service in South Korea, Jin is back and better than ever after announcing his first solo world tour for summer 2025! Announced on April 17, the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will travel to nine cities around the world for two nights each.

The tour, named after his full name Kim Seok-jin, represents a new solo era for the singer. The news of the tour comes two days after Jin announced the release of his second solo album, Echo, which is set to drop on May 16. According to a press release about the album from Jin’s team, “Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”

Showcasing this personal side to Jin, the tour will kick off at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in Goyang, South Korea —his hometown — on June 28 and 29.

Jin’s World Tour Dates

Jin’s tour will start in South Korea and then head to Japan before hitting the United States in cities like Anaheim, Dallas, and Tampa. The tour then heads back overseas to the UK and the Netherlands. Here’s the full list of dates.

June 28-29 – Goyang, Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5-6 – Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe Hall 4-6

July 12-13 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17-18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

July 22-23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 26-27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 30-31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

August 5-6 – London, UK – The O2

August 9-10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Following the tour’s announcement, fans ran to Twitter to share their excitement and anticipation.

HOLY WHAT IN THE SUPER TUNA SHIT IS THIS?! RUN SEOKJIN TOUR?! 🏟️



WE ARE SO BOOKED AND BUSY. CONCERT TEAM CAME THROUGH! 📚 #Jin_TOUR#RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/DpjCNJmXRd — FrannLovesBTS ⁷💜 ²⁰²⁵𝑩𝑻𝑺 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 (@Frances39411513) April 17, 2025

GOT MY TOUR OUTFIT READY 🙌🏼💜✨

IM READY FOR RUN JIN TOUR.

I BEEN READY 😭🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/0yu0eVryRt — LC⁷⚡️ (@BE_Happier_BTS) April 17, 2025

ITS GOING TO BE A BLOODBATH FOR THESE JIN TOUR TICKETS OMFG pic.twitter.com/si9BCzVDAu — LC⁷⚡️ (@BE_Happier_BTS) April 17, 2025

A BTS MEMBER IS FINALLY DOING A TOUR STOP IN LONDON!!!!! IT HAS BEEN 6 LONG YEARS!!!!! UK ARMYS, IT'S FINALLY OUR TURN!!!!! JIN, LET'S GOOOOOO #RunSeokjin_EpTour pic.twitter.com/pq9AadVFAc — hema⁷ ♡ (@hemabangtanarmy) April 17, 2025

IMAGINE SEEING #JIN AWAKE LIVE AGAIN ON HIS SOLO WORLD TOUR 🥺

pic.twitter.com/vxO3Zffjai — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) April 17, 2025

Jin’s World Tour Tickets

As of April 17, Jin hasn’t announced when tickets will go on sale for #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. Be sure to stay tuned to his social media accounts for more information on tickets and presale dates.

This news is a huge win for the BTS fandom, and I can’t wait to see Jin’s tour kick off!