All Brittany Broski Wants For Christmas Is A Nice Candle & “A Beautiful Irishman”

For Brittany Broski, the holidays look a little different than they did when she was a kid. While a typical Christmas morning for the content creator used to start bright and early, that hasn’t been the case recently. “It used to be 7 a.m., get your ass up and get to the living room. We got some business to attend to, i.e. Santa Claus,” Broski says. “Now I’m 27. My back hurts. My parents are older. My siblings are 20 and 21. So we get going around noon. We start the day with some candy. Then we’ll open presents. And then everyone’s asleep taking a nap by 3 p.m. Then we do a big Christmas dinner.”

Broski says spending the day with her family — her mom, dad, sister, brother, and their dog — is always part of her holiday plan, but she also makes it a point to celebrate with her friends each year, too. “Me and my girlfriends from college, we’ll do a Zoom call because we’re all spread out across the country. We’ll always schedule a Zoom, make a little cup of hot cocoa, and then we’ll go around and [share] a PowerPoint of updates on life. It’s really sweet. We do that every holiday.”

Ever since Broski went viral in 2019 for trying Kombucha for the first time, she’s been booked and busy. From hosting her podcast, The Broski Report, to partnering with White Claw for their Home for a Claw campaign, Broski remains hard at work. But she still makes time to be with the people she cares about the most, especially now with “so much going on in life, this country, and the world.”

Broski doesn’t believe in the excuse of “I don’t have time” or “I’m too busy,” because there are so many different ways to communicate with loved ones nowadays. “Whether that’s a Zoom, if you can’t be together in person, or a FaceTime,” she says. “Think about all the time you spend on your phone that you could be using to connect with people.”

It’s something Broski is passionate about. “At the end of your life, are you going to look back and be like, ‘Wow, I really worked so much and made so much money’? Or am I going to [look at] who I’m surrounded by in my final years and the beautiful memories I made with them?” Broksi asks.

The holidays are all about spending time with family and friends, and showing how meaningful these relationships are to us through thoughtful gifts. This year, those close to Broski can expect “a big 36-pack of White Claw,” as she wants to continue spreading this partnership’s powerful message of making time for loved ones.

While Broski is gifting her loved ones a boozy beverage for the holidays (her favorite White Claw flavors are Mango and Black Cherry), she’s also keen on fragrances this year and hopes to receive “a nice candle” as a gift. But whatever she receives, nothing will top the present she got from her mom a few years back. “In eighth grade I was Beatles down. My mom got me tickets to a Beatles tribute band at the House of Blues. It was like magic to me. I was freaking the f*ck out. My mom knew how much I loved that and how special that was,” she says. “Experiences are the best gifts to me.”

With 2024 coming to an end, Broski’s manifesting big things for the rest of the year, like “a two-bedroom apartment” in Dublin before the New Year. She isn’t picky about how the apartment looks, as long as “there’s a beautiful Irishman that comes with it.” Same.