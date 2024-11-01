Brittany Broski’s advice for taking back control of your life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Brittany Broski, influencer, comedic genius and role model, gained popularity on the internet in 2019 through the reactionary “Kombucha Girl” clip that kick-started her career. Since then, she has blossomed into a full-fledged celebrity (for Gen Z girls, gays and they’s) and shares her philosophical ponderings and comedic takes all over the internet from her various social media accounts, her podcast “The Broski Report” and her interview show, “Royal Court.”

In recent episodes of “The Broski Report,” Brittany demonstrated a notable initiative she is trying to enact in her personal life. She is attempting “to let go of things that no longer serve” her and replacing the bad habits with good ones in return. For example, she recognized harmful patterns of scrolling through social media that she was stuck in and decided to make a change by reinvesting her time into things that are more important such as her relationships and hobbies like arts and crafts and cooking.

Although, as college students, disconnecting from the internet and social media may be easier said than done, we can still follow her advice and look for more enriching endeavors to dedicate our time to. College campuses are full of opportunities to build relationships and gain experience from, either in your personal, educational or professional life, and you may stumble upon something you are passionate about if you put yourself out there. Something Brittany decided to do in her free time was make clay art to reconnect with her inner child, and she encourages her viewers to take up similar hobbies to help remember what made them happy then, so they can find what makes them happy now.

In addition to making adjustments in her extracurriculars, she is aiming to be more conscious of decisions regarding her health, both mentally and physically. Broski is aware that in the past, she hasn’t always had the best relationship with food, but through consulting with her doctor and educating herself on how best to fuel her mind and body, she has developed a more positive relationship with eating. Broski found a creator on TikTok (@alissasmagic) that makes snack plates that are both fun to make and yummy to eat. Broski has spoken about how much this creator shifted her perception of food, to where she now perceives making meals as something to look forward to instead of dreading it.

I know many college students, especially women, may relate to having a challenging relationship with food, but we can follow in Broski’s footsteps and try to shift our mindsets to have a more positive perception of food. Changing your perception towards food may be a difficult task, but a way to start viewing food in a more positive regard is to shift your mindset to see making and eating food as fuel instead of something you have to have to do, like Broski.

In the most recent episode of her podcast, Broski described an event that occurred in her neighborhood that was concerning to her. In the midst of her experience, she recognized that she felt very disconnected from her neighbors. She was deeply disappointed with her detachment from her neighbors and community, and even though this is not necessarily her fault, she stated her desire to change her habits in this arena and to become a more involved member of her community.

I can totally relate to the feeling of disjunction and disconnection with my community as a college student because I, unfortunately, have limited myself to no connection with the other students in my hall, besides my roommate. I know as well as any of us that branching out is an intimidating task, but I think Broski is certainly onto something: It is extremely important to foster a sense of unity with people in your community.

Even if you’re not a fan of Brittany Broski, I hope you can recognize the validity to some of her concerns about the ways we interact with our communities and I hope you try to enact the same initiative to let go of things that no longer serve you and take back control of your life.