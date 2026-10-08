Dearest gentle readers, fans of Bridgerton have a lot to look forward to. Not only is the beloved Shondaland series currently in production for Season 5, but Netflix has announced a brand new Bridgerton spinoff starring a young Violet and her eventual husband, Edmund Bridgerton. The show made the announcement on Instagram, with a letter for readers from Lady Whistledown herself.

“This author writes to you with most exciting news. The time has come for us to return our attention to the Matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons,” Whistledown wrote in her post on Oct. 8. “A new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton is underway. The love match that started it all shall soon be yours to see, dear reader. This author shall be sure to inform you of any updates.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the Netflix show did a spinoff of one of the major characters. Back in May 2023, Netflix released Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, chronicling the early love story of Bridgerton‘s royal highness and her husband, King George. The series gave viewers the backstory of the young queen (played in the series by India Amarteifio), but at the same time, also told the early stories of a young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and, of course, Violet (Connie Jenkins-Greig). With the new series about young Violet on the horizon, fans are interested to see whether the same actors who played the younger versions of these characters will return — meaning, Jenkins-Greig would return to the screen as the star.

I hope it's the actress that played young Violet in Queen Charlotte o — ᴄʜɪɴᴇ̀ʟᴏ (@chinexlo) October 8, 2026

Sorry but they better bring her back bc she played young Violet so well like that’s MY young Violet https://t.co/BDEyTP0n3b — ☆ (@grandepjm) October 8, 2026

I only accept other fancastings of Violet if Connie Jenkins-Greig turns the role down. What I find interesting is who tf they could cast worthy of playing a young Edmund Bridgerton. — Filippa⸆⸉🧡❤️‍🔥 (@torturedpoet003) October 8, 2026

No casting news for the Violet series has been announced yet, but in the meantime, Bridgerton fans can get excited for the original actors to grace our screens in Bridgerton Season 5. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4 ahead! The new episodes, which are currently in production, will center on Francesca and Michaela as the main love story after John Stirling’s death in Season 4. This move marks the second time the Bridgerton series will veer from the book order, as the fifth book that the series is based on centers on Eloise and her search for love. But don’t worry — the show has already been greenlit for a Season 6, so there’s a good chance you’ll still see the headstrong, outspoken Bridgerton daughter in her quest for a partner.

As for when we’ll see Bridgerton Season 5 and the upcoming young Violet series, no release dates have been announced yet. Season 4 of Bridgerton was released in two parts — in January and February of 2026, respectively. Netflix confirmed that Bridgerton Season 5 will definitely be coming in 2027, but as for young Violet’s story, we may have to wait until later in 2027 (or even longer than that) for a release. In the meantime, I’m turning my notifications on for Bridgerton’s Instagram to get every update as soon as it’s available. (And rewatching Season 4, of course.)