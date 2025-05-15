Dearest gentle reader, the ton is abuzz with exquisite news coming from Netflix: The streamer’s beloved hit period piece, Bridgerton, has officially been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6. The renewal comes months before Season 4’s release, which means fans have *at least* three more Bridgerton seasons guaranteed to be coming their way.

On May 14, 2025, Netflix and Shondaland announced the renewal in an Instagram post (written by Lady Whistledown, of course). “Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information. It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly.” The post also mentioned Season 4 will debut in 2026, though the exact date is still a mystery.

So, with Season 4 already well on its way, and Season 6 likely not coming for at least a couple of years, what can fans expect from Season 5? While Netflix is notoriously hush-hush about the details of upcoming Bridgerton seasons, here’s everything that’s known so far about Bridgerton Season 5, including intel on its release date, cast, central couple, and more. (As Lady W put it in the post, “It would seem this author is going to be quite busy.”)

When Will Bridgerton Season 5 premiere on Netflix?

Considering Bridgerton Season 4 isn’t coming until 2026, and the series has released a season every two years, fans can probably expect Season 5 to hit the streamer sometime in 2028. Yes, that’s a massively long time from now, but while I have *no idea* what my life will look like three years from now, I know one thing is for sure: I will still be tuning in to watch those cheeky Bridgertons get into some juicy drama.

Who will be in Bridgerton Season 5’s Cast?

While Netflix hasn’t confirmed the cast of Bridgerton Season 5 yet, fans can expect most of the main players to return, including the likes of Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

Of course, there are also newcomers to Season 4 who fans have not yet met but may become main cast members for the next season. Plus, although Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) and Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset) have not been seen much (or at all) since their Season 1 romance, fans are holding out hope they will return at some point.

Which Bridgerton sibling will Season 5 focus on?

Let’s slap a big ol’ TBD on this one. The first two seasons of the Netflix show followed the order of the book series that the show is based on (Daphne was the main character of Book 1 and Season 1; Anthony was the main character of Book 2 and Season 2), but for Seasons 3 and 4, Netflix veered off track, switching the order of the next two Bridgerton siblings to be featured, putting Colin before Benedict. Book 5 follows Eloise’s story, so she could be the focus of Season 5; however, Season 3 already started teasing Francesca’s love story, so it’s possible she may skip ahead of Eloise and get the spotlight in Season 5, much like Colin did with Benedict.

Much like the ton of Mayfair, Bridgerton fans will just have to look out for the next missive from Lady Whistledown to glean more gossip in the future.