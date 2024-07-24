Everything We Know About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 (So Far)

Dearest gentle reader, we finally have some insight into Season 4 of Netflix’s beloved regency-era drama, Bridgerton. After Season 3 concluded on June 13, many fans began to speculate what Bridgerton sibling would lead the upcoming season. Luckily, they didn’t have to wait long because Netflix announced on July 23 that Season 4 will be centered around none other than Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson).

The announcement now has us fans on the edge of our seats to find out more info for Season 4. Here’s what we know so far!

When Will Season 4 Be Released?

Sadly, we still don’t know the exact release date for Season 4 of Bridgerton. The latest update regarding the season’s release came from showrunner Jess Brownell in June 2024. Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that there will be at least a two-year wait before Season 4 airs. “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she said. “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

However, It has been confirmed that the upcoming season will contain 8 episodes.

Who Will Play Benedict’s love interest in Season 4?

Many have begun theorizing who will play Benedict’s love interest, Sophie Beckett AKA the Lady in Silver, though no actress has yet been confirmed. In the Bridgerton Season 4 logline that accompanied the announcement, Netflix confirmed that Benedict’s love interest is still in fact Beckett.

“The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson),” the logline reads. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

As for the returning cast, Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington), revealed to TheWrap that both Penelope and Colin will be making appearances in Season 4 with her and Luke Newton reprising their roles. For Season 2’s Kate and Anthony, Simone Ashley said at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco in June 2024 that she and Jonathan Bailey will do all they can to make their schedules work so that they can reprise their roles for Season 4, according to People.

No one can contain their excitement for Season 4, even showrunner Brownell who teased the upcoming season with Netflix, said, “I’m excited for where we’re going with him in Season 4. There are a lot of things I want to say about it, but I should probably wait.” All fans can do is beg for Brownell for more deets about Season 4 until an official update drops!