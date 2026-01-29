The ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Soundtrack Includes Orchestra Versions Of Some Bops

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 follow. Bridgerton returned to our screens on Jan. 29 with not only a Cinderella-esque love story between Benedict (played by Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha), but more orchestral versions of pop songs. As usual, the song selections are chef’s kiss, and line up perfectly with scenes they’re playing in. Just like all of the songs used in the Bridgerton series, the instrumentals from this season are perfect for walking around campus, studying, or even daydreaming.

When part one released on Jan. 29, there were only a few pop instrumentals. Part two will drop on Feb. 26, and personally, as a pop music lover, I am excited to see what other songs will be used in the show.

If you were entranced by the fairytale romance on screen and missed what pop songs were playing during part one of Bridgerton Season 4, don’t worry. Here are all the covers that have been in the season so far.

Episode 1: “The Waltz” “Life In Technicolor” by Coldplay

A cover of the Coldplay song, “Life In Technicolor” starts playing as Sophie arrives and sneaks into a masquerade ball at the Bridgerton home. Thank you, Bridgerton, for introducing me to this song. “DJ Got Us Falling In Love” by Usher

At the ball, when Sophie tells Benedict she cannot dance after he saves her from dancing with Lord Napier, Usher’s “DJ Got Us Falling In Love” plays. The two then head to the private terrace for dance lessons. Benedict wants to hide from his mom and Sophie doesn’t want to be caught at the ball by her stepmother, Araminta Gun aka Lady Penwood (played by Katie Leung). As a 2000s baby, I recognized this song immediately. Episode 2: “Time Transfixed” “Enchanted” by Taylor Swift

This Swift song plays while Sophie watches Benedict talk with her stepsister Posy Li (played by Isabella Wei) from outside of the drawing room. The song underscores a sad scene, as a footman at the Penwood residence, Alfie (played by David Moorst), tries to convince Sophie to tell Benedict who she is. Unfortunately, Sophie believes he doesn’t want her, but the lady in silver from the ball — a fantasy. Episode 3: “The Field Next to the Other Road” “All I Wanted” by Paramore

This Paramore hit plays when Lady Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell) talks with Lord Marcus Anderson (played by Daniel Francis) about the complicatedness of their relationship and her desire for him. The cover of the breakup song plays while they kiss, and it continues as Benedict and Sophie leave My Cottage to go to London. Their relationship is affected after talking to the housekeeper, Ms. Crabtree (played by Susan Brown), about knowing their respective places in society. Episode 4: “An Offer from a Gentleman” “Bad Idea Right?” by Olivia Rodrigo

Benedict runs to Sophie’s living quarters, but she isn’t there. Luckily for him, Sophie meets him in the hallway on the way back to her room to get her coin purse. The two see each other and share a steamy kiss on the staircase. The mood turns sour when Benedict’s “love confession” is actually him asking her to be his mistress.

All the songs in Bridgerton Season 4 so far are serious hits, and I’m excited to see what they choose for Season 4 part two.