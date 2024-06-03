One of the best aspects of Netflix’s hit drama Bridgerton – besides watching beautiful love stories unfold – is the show’s usage of modern songs in Regency-era England settings like ballroom dances and carriage rides (IYKYK). The show features orchestral covers of modern songs such as Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball,” and Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” in past seasons. Seeing what songs will be featured in iconic Bridgerton scenes is something that fans look forward to and anticipate with every new season.

In Season 3, which features Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s blossoming love story, many modern pop songs have already been used. So far, hits like “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas’ “Jealous,” Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach,” and more have been heard in Part 1. Only time will tell what other modern songs will be used in the second half of Season 3.

Oftentimes, these pop songs are used for defining key moments of the season. In Season 3, one of the most iconic scenes thus far has been the carriage scene at the end of episode 4 when both Colin and Penelope finally confess their feelings and share a passionate kiss to the song “Give Me Everything” by Pitbull. Who would’ve thought that Pitbull could make a Regency-era show come to life?

A TikTok video posted on June 2 revealed that a deleted scene from Season 3 of Bridgerton featured another well-known pop song, but sadly, this moment didn’t make the final cut.

The scene features a ballroom dance to the song “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo, and obviously, fans are losing their minds. Who can blame them? Many have begun theorizing what scene this song would be fitting for while also believing that this scene could have potentially been heart-shattering. “Traitor” can easily make any girl cry, and Bridgerton is no stranger to heartbreaking scenes.

Whatever scene warrants a song discussing so much betrayal and heartbreak cannot be good. Some fans are still holding out hope in the comments for this song to be featured in Part 2, which premieres on June 13 on Netflix. Let’s be honest, Olivia Rodrigo and Bridgerton are the perfect recipe for heartbreak. Only time will tell if Rodrigo’s music will make its Bridgerton debut, but if and when that happens, we will all be obsessed.