NGL, Brianna Chickenfry Bonding With Zach Bryan’s Ex-Wife Is Actually Iconic

Brianna (Chickenfry) LaPaglia is out here living her best life — while being BFFs with Zach Bryan’s ex-wife! For those who are chronically online, LaPaglia has stayed in the public eye lately due to her unexpected breakup with country singer Zach Bryan. Ever since their split made headlines, LaPaglia hasn’t shied away from spilling tea about the country singer. From accusing Bryan of being emotionally abusive to saying he offered her $12 million to stay silent about their breakup.

“There was always another excuse as to why he was treating me so poorly and why I’m crying myself to sleep every night,” LaPaglia said during the Nov. 7 episode of BFFs. “Why he’s screaming at me and then you wake up, it’s the apology, it’s the, ‘I’m going to be better. I need you in my life,’ but if you’ve been through this — I don’t expect people to understand emotional abuse if you haven’t been through it.” Since then, LaPaglia has been very upfront about her breakup with Bryan. Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team about LaPaglia’s claims, but did not hear back. But she’s continuing to make it clear that Bryan failed to get the best of her.

In a Nov. 20 episode of the BFFs podcast, LaPaglia shared some new details about her life, but this time, Bryan wasn’t really the main topic. LaPaglia revealed that she formed a connection with Bryan’s ex-wife, Rose Madden. In the podcast, LaPaglia said, “I f*cking love her. I have never felt more seen and validated in my life, same with her. Oh my gosh, she’s a great person.” Madden was married to Bryan from 2020 to 2021, and their divorce was revealed by Madden herself in a TikTok video.

After LaPaglia stated that she keeps close with Madden, her co-host Josh Richards claimed that he wanted a “screen share” of LaPaglia’s Facetime calls with Madden, although LaPaglia made it explicitly clear that they’re strictly between her and Madden. I’m sensing a beautiful friendship blossoming. What makes it even more amazing is that LaPaglia and Madden seem to understand each other, which is the foundation of a strong bond.

During Madden’s marriage to Bryan, the two had been serving together in the US Navy but decided to divorce during her deployment. After her divorce from Bryan, Madden met her current boyfriend, Sebastian, whom she started dating in 2022. Although she may be aware of the allegations of Bryan, she seemed to not acknowledge them as presented in a TikTok video with her current boyfriend.

Just knowing that LaPaglia managed to become friends with Bryan’s other ex gives major “girl’s girl” energy and I love to see it!