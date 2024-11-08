Zach Bryan Offered Brianna Chickenfry *How* Much To Stay Quiet About Their Split?

Brianna Chickenfry — aka Brianna LaPaglia — and Zach Bryan’s breakup drama is a lot messier than I thought. If you haven’t been keeping up with what’s been going on between the former couple, then you’re in for a surprise like no other. On Nov. 7, LaPaglia returned to the BFFs podcast, where she opened up about the split, and let me tell y’all — this girl didn’t leave any crumbs!

Alongside her co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, LaPaglia revealed all that went down between her and Bryan, which ultimately led to their breakup. Not only did LaPaglia claim that Bryan was emotionally abusive, she also said their relationship was a constant cycle of her having to apologize to him, only to be torn down repeatedly. “The last year of my life has been the hardest dealing with the abuse from this dude,” LaPaglia said. “I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him.” Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team for comment on LaPaglia’s abuse claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

LaPaglia continued, “There was always another excuse as to why he was treating me so poorly and why I’m crying myself to sleep every night. Why he’s screaming at me and then you wake up, it’s the apology, it’s the, ‘I’m going to be better. I need you in my life,’ but if you’ve been through this — I don’t expect people to understand emotional abuse if you haven’t been through it.”

One of LaPaglia’s biggest claims was that Bryan offered her $12 million — along with her choice of a New York City apartment or a house — to sign an NDA and keep quiet about the relationship. Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team about LaPaglia’s NDA claim, but did not hear back by the time of publication. “I was approached by his team and I was offered a lot of money — like, a big lump sum of money — and a few options,” she said. “Basically, I would have gotten the money over the course of three years. I would have had to sign all of my experiences, everything that I am, away to this person.”

Although she admitted to thinking about taking the money, LaPaglia ultimately decided against it. “I’m gonna be someone, I’m gonna be established, I’m gonna be successful after him,” she said. “Maybe I’m not gonna be selling out stadiums and f*cking making hundreds of millions of dollars — I’m alright where I’m at, and I don’t want blood money.”

She added, “You get to treat people around you like sh*t. I’m not them. I don’t want your money. You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice but to take money from you. [They] signed their experiences, and what they went through, away, [so] you get to skip off and sing your little f*cking songs on stage like you’re a good dude.”

LaPaglia spilled some major tea and TBH, I’m living for it.