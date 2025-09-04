Fall rush season is coming to an end, and now that all the chosen PNMs have been welcomed into their respective sororities, it’s time to see who came out on top — and no, I don’t mean who got into the “top houses” at their schools… I’m talking about which are the brands that crushed fall rush 2025.

Because of the amount of attention that rush season gets on social media, especially TikTok, in recent years, many brands have gotten in on the fun. From small businesses to big-box stores to cult-favorite internet shops, brands have been sending PR gifts and inserting themselves into the conversation on social media. And you know what? A lot of them are succeeding!

Below, check out a list of 10 brands that were basically the MVPs of sorority rush this year. If you are a member of a sorority and didn’t get any brand sponsorships or PR, let this be your sign to try and score that bag next year! You might just get free stuff out of it. And if you aren’t a part of Greek life, you can at least join me in living vicariously through these women who are scoring some really cool swag and merch.

Sephora at Kohls

Sephora and Kohls have been hosting pop-ups on college campuses across the country, offering products and makeup touch-ups for rush season. The brands even gave everyone a free gift and a coupon just for showing up.

Poppi

Poppi has become a rush season staple, having sponsored sororities for the past few years. This year is no different — the brand even went as far as to send custom cans with the Greek letters of the sororities next to Poppi’s logo printed on each can.

Altar’d State

Altar’d State is not only a staple spot for buying rush outfits; the brand also goes all-put on gifting, sending members personalized PR packages and did rush PR box giveaways.

Function of Beauty

Function of Beauty has been making a name for itself by branching out from drugstores to launch a PRO line at Sephora. Now, it’s entered the world of rush!

Bubble Skincare

Bubble Skincare is a relatively new brand, but that hasn’t stopped me from seeing these products all over my FYP during rush. In collaboration with Ulta, Bubble Skincare has been at a few college campuses this summer for rush season, giving out free goodies.

Hero Cosmetics

Hero Cosmetics, best known for its fan-fave pimple patches, has been sending PR gifts to sororities during rush. Getting free stuff and being pimple-free sounds like the ultimate win-win to me!

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills is one of the most iconic makeup brands out there (RIP to the Renaissance palette, IYKYK.) The brands sponsored sororities this season like Phi Sigma Sigma at the University of Illinois and Alpha Phi at The University of Mississippi — and I’m def not jealous at all.

Alani Nutrition

Alani is not only getting me through my first week of lectures, but the brand also fueled rush season — everyone say “Thank you, Alani!”

Skims

To me, this is the most exciting sorority brand collaboration. I would give a kidney to get PR from Skims and live my Iris from Love Island USA fantasy. Skims also recently launched its Campus Collection to celebrate back to school season, so clearly this brand is going all in on the college girlies.

Kendra Scott

I don’t know about you, but Kendra Scott is one of my staple jewelry brands — and obvi, sorority women feel the same.