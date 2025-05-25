As a writer, one thing I love the most is appreciating another writer’s work — and for me, the best form of that is through reading. With summer coming in full force, there’s nothing I want more than to be curled up in the sun with a new book or reading while listening to the waves at the beach with friends. Whatever the vibe, all I need is a good summer read as a much-deserved break.

If you’re like me and a fan of a variety of novels, then you’re in luck — I’ve compiled a list of 12 new books for summer 2025 that you should absolutely check out and add to your Goodreads list! Most of these are from my favorite genre: romance. But don’t worry, they’re mixed with a little bit of everything — thrillers, supernatural twists, slice of life stories, and even a touch of K-pop fiction (because yes, I’m that kind of fan). From tropes like enemies-to-lovers and contract relationships to celebrity romance and long-lost love, this list has a little something for every kind of reader. Here’s to getting lost in a good book all summer long!

Sunburned by Katherine Wood

Penguin Random House This upcoming murder mystery follows Audrey Collet, who finds herself entangled in a dangerous game when her ex, Tyson — a newly-minted billionaire — is being blackmailed by someone who knows far too much about both of their pasts. When a severed body part turns up, Audrey heads to the Caribbean island of St. Barth to confront Tyson and uncover who’s extorting him. While staying at Tyson’s lavish property, Audrey meets a group of potential suspects residing there. The clock is ticking as she races to figure out who the murderer is before she becomes the next victim. Sunburned by Katherine Wood is set to hit shelves on July 1, and I’ll be anxiously counting down the days until I can get my hands on it.

XOXO by Axie Oh

Calling all K-pop fans: If you enjoy reading books and listening to the genre, then XOXO by Axie Oh is the best of both worlds. XOXO follows Jenny, a music prodigy who aspires to study at a music conservatory. She accidentally meets Jaewoo at her uncle’s L.A. karaoke bar one night, and the two have a spontaneous nighttime adventure together before he abruptly vanishes. Later, Jenny and her mother travel to South Korea to care for her sick grandmother, and she enrolls in a prestigious arts academy. She reunites with Jaewoo at the same arts academy, but he isn’t simply a student — it’s later revealed that he’s a member of one of the world’s largest K-pop bands, and the company has prohibited him from dating. How will the two’s relationship develop now? If you like K-dramas, K-pop, or just looking for something fresh to read this summer, this is an immediate recommendation from me.

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Berkley The writer in me can’t help but fangirl when writers are embedded into a story, and in Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, both leads are writers. Alice Scott is known as an optimist, setting her sights on finally landing her big writing break, while Hayden Anderson is already an established, Pulitzer Prize–winning author. The two cross paths when they’re both given the opportunity to tell the story of Margaret Ives, a former tabloid princess and heiress to one of the 20th century’s most elite families. Margaret invites them both, but she’ll only choose one to share her story. What neither of them knows, though, is that she’s only giving them a piece of the truth.

The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren

The Paradise Problem is another read that will have your heart racing on every page. The story follows Liam “West” Weston, one of the heirs to his family’s Weston Foods conglomerate. However, he has no intention of working for the company, and instead has his sights set on acquiring his $100 million inheritance. Only one problem, though: A clause in his grandfather’s will states that he must be married for five years before he can access the funds. West once previously married artist Anna Green in a contract marriage, helping fund her housing while she studied at UCLA. But with this newly-noticed clause, he may need Anna’s help again. The question is: Will she be able to handle West’s strict and elitist family? One of my favorite TV and book tropes is a good fake/contract relationship that turns into something more, and if you’re like me, then this is a go-to read!

Make a Scene by Mimi Grace

Another fake-relationship-turned-something-more that I can’t help but recommend is Make a Scene by Mimi Grace. The story follows Retta Majors, who has plans to attend her cousin’s wedding — only problem is, her ex is the groom. To show off, Retta decides to bring her own boyfriend to the ceremony. The catch? She doesn’t actually have one, and instead scrambles to find a potential suitor who fits the bill. Duncan Gilmore, a boxing gym owner whose business is near Retta’s bakery, is chosen as the right candidate — and eventually, their sudden fling starts to blur into something more.

You’ve Reached Sam by Dustin Thao

Wednesday Books The year was 2022, and it was the summer after finishing my sophomore year of college. I was looking for a good summer book with a combination of emotional depth and supernatural elements, and You’ve Reached Sam by Dustin Thao fit into that category. The contemporary YA tale follows Julie, a 17-year-old girl who is making plans for life beyond high school with her boyfriend Sam. Her preparations are abruptly halted when Sam dies unexpectedly in a tragic accident. Julie, flooded with regret and sadness, attempts to forget everything about Sam in order to move forward. As a final step toward moving on from him, she calls his number only to listen to his voicemail one last time — but he actually responds, this time from beyond the grave. You’ve Reached Sam is a novel that will make you cry, and tells a story you’ll remember for years!

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune

“Six summers to fall in love. One moment to fall apart. A weekend to get it right.” That’s the hook from the Goodreads description that perfectly encapsulates everything to expect in the novel Every Summer After by Carley Fortune. Persephone Fraser left her hometown for good a decade ago after making a mistake she’s never forgiven herself for. But when a tragic phone call forces her to return home, she’s reunited with the reason for her sudden departure — her ex, Sam Florek. The story takes place over the course of six years, following Sam and Persephone’s relationship and its abrupt end, while also weaving in the events of the weekend Persephone returns. Can the two mend the hurt and pain caused after all this time?

Sweethand by N.G Peltier

If you’re a fan of enemies-to-lovers tropes in books, then Sweethand by N.G. Peltier is the perfect read. The story kicks off as Cherisse swears off dating after being cheated on by her musician boyfriend. Her mother, however, continues to nag her about finding a potential suitor — especially with her younger sister planning a wedding. Keiran King and Cherisse have a long-standing history, as they’ve never gotten along — even though Keiran once had a crush on her. Now, the two are forced to come face-to-face once more, as Keiran is close friends with Cherisse’s sister’s groom. Will the two end up with a love story of their own?

The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory

Another fake-dating trope featuring two career professionals that should definitely be added to your list this summer! The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory follows Alexa Monroe, the Berkeley mayor’s chief of staff, and Drew Nichols, an L.A. pediatric surgeon. By chance, the two meet in a stopped elevator, and Alexa agrees to play Drew’s plus-one for his ex’s wedding. Alexa and Drew start to catch feelings quickly — but when the night ends and they head back to their respective homes, the question becomes, can they make long-distance work?

Shine by Jessica Jung

Another contemporary YA romance novel that follows the K-pop formula is written by a K-pop idol herself — former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung. In the novel Shine, Korean American teenager Rachel Kim is recruited by top entertainment company DB Entertainment. As a trainee, Rachel is tasked with becoming the next big pop star — but there’s one major rule: no dating allowed. Working in an industry filled with dark secrets and drama, Rachel struggles to figure out the right path for herself, especially as she begins to develop feelings for K-pop star and the company’s golden boy, Jason Lee. Shine is the first book in the series, with the sequel Bright continuing where Shine leaves off.

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

There’s not much introduction needed for this novel. If you’re a fan of the Prime Video series and are anxiously waiting for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty to stream on July 16, then reading the book series should definitely be added to your summer bucket list. In the novel written by Jenny Han, Belly’s life has always been measured in summers. That’s when everything feels right — the sun, the beach house, the memories. Winter? That’s just the countdown until she’s back where she belongs: by the ocean, with Susannah, and most of all… with Jeremiah and Conrad. She’s known them forever. They’ve been like brothers, crushes, heartbreaks, and everything in between. But one summer ,everything shifts and somehow, through all the change, it just might turn out exactly how it was meant to be.

Daisy Jones and The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid