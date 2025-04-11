5 Books Similar To ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ To Add To Your TBR

Whether you’re Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, fans are almost back in their The Summer I Turned Pretty era. Jenny Han’s love story between main protagonist Belly and her two family-friend brothers, brooding elder Conrad and younger Jeremiah, will come to an end with Season 3 in July. Fans of the books — myself included — have been eagerly awaiting the final chapter of the Amazon Prime series starring Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, and Christopher Briney. If you’re craving a story like Belly and the Fisher boys, here are five books similar to The Summer I Turned Pretty to add to your TBR.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers Jenny Han strikes again! This three-part series — which was also adapted for TV — follows Lara Jean, a romantic at heart, who has never openly admitted to a crush. Instead, she writes a letter to each crush she has, seals it, and puts it in a box under her bed. But one day, her letters get mailed, causing minor chaos within her own family as her sister’s boyfriend, Josh, is one recipient. It’s reminiscent of Belly’s crazy whirlwind summer, and just like Belly, it’s possible those letters being sent worked in her favor. Maybe, a crush can blossom into something more.

Nate Plus One by Kevin van Whye

Random House Children\’s Books Fake dating? Sign me up! Nate Hargraves, a stage-shy singer-songwriter is headed to his cousin’s wedding in South Africa, but when he learns his sleazeball ex-boyfriend is also on the guest list, he knows he needs eye candy on his arm. Enter Jai Patel, a hot-as-hell high school rock god who just lost his band’s lead singer weeks before the gig that was meant to be their big break. Set on a summer stage, this book has plenty of tension, self-discovery, and music — making it a must-read.

Give Me a Sign by Anna Sortino

Penguin Young Readers Group A summer camp with dreamy counselors? The perfect summer romance equation! This novel is centered around Lilah, who has hearing loss and is ready for a summer of change. She becomes a counselor at a summer camp for the deaf and blind in the hopes of improving her ASL, but instead finds a community. Alongside campers and British lifeguards is a dreamy counselor named Isaac, who volunteers to help with Lilah’s signing. While romance was never the plan, every sign points to love.

Chloe and the Kaishao Boys by Mae Coyiuto

Penguin Young Readers Group Reminiscent of Belly’s debutante ball, Chloe is ready to go to the United States for college when her auntie decides to throw her a traditional “debut” for her 18th birthday. But it’s not just a party, with her father intent on finding Chloe the perfect escort for the party. He keeps setting her up on one awkward kaishao — or arranged date — after another. With her father’s intense interest in her love life and her actually finding interest in one of the guys, Chloe must navigate family and romance on top of her own passions and looming departure at the end of the summer.

Sunkissed by Kasie West