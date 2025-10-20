It looks like Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are on surprisingly good terms these days — and some fans think there could even be a spark between them again. After years of public drama with the Kardashian family, ups and downs, and legal battles, Chyna recently made a few comments that have everyone wondering if a reunion could actually happen.

On Oct. 14, she posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing an all-white outfit next to a matching white Ferrari, captioning the post, “This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial.” Kardashian liked the post, and fans were quick to notice. The move quickly fueled speculation that the former couple’s relationship may be taking a new turn.

Just a few days later, Chyna attended the Los Angeles Women’s Expo, where she opened up about her relationship with Kardashian. “He’s my person,” she told reporters, adding that the two are “healing” and “communicating” as they are “going with the flow.” When asked directly if her and Kardashian are back together, she didn’t give a solid answer. Instead, she replied with, “If it’s God’s will, then it will be something.”

It’s a much more hopeful tone than fans have heard from her in past years. After all, the pair have had a complicated history: They got engaged in 2016, welcomed their daughter Dream later that year, and split in 2017. What followed was a series of public blowouts, lawsuits, and co-parenting challenges. But lately, things seem different. Chyna has said in interviews that their co-parenting relationship is “100 percent amazing.”

When asked about expanding her family, Chyna said she’d prefer to have more children with Kardashian over her other ex-partner, Tyga, further adding to the speculation. Still, she stressed that both of them are focusing on personal growth right now. “I just gotta work on myself, and he’s gotta work on himself,” she shared.

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Fans online have mixed feelings about the potential reunion. Some are rooting for a second chance, while others think the two should keep it strictly friendly for the sake of their daughter. TMZ reported that a source close to Kardashian confirmed that they are not officially back together. Still, social media has been flooded with nostalgic comments from fans reminiscing on their 2016 romance, pointing out that they both seem to be in much healthier places now.

Even if the couple doesn’t end up rekindling their old spark, it’s nice to see them in a happier, healthier place — built on growth, forgiveness, and maturity. It’s clear the two are prioritizing their family and their own well-being this time around.