We Owe These Pop Culture Trends To The Black Community

Pop culture as we know it wouldn’t exist without the undeniable influence of the Black community. From music and fashion to viral internet moments, Black creators, artists, and trendsetters have consistently been at the forefront of shaping global culture. Whether it’s the innovative spirit of Black designers redefining fashion or the electrifying rhythms of Hip-Hop and Afrobeats taking over the airwaves, the world is constantly inspired by Black creativity. Yet, despite their immeasurable impact, Black creators are often co-opted, commercialized, and celebrated without proper credit.
This reality makes it even more important to recognize and honor the roots of these trends. The magic of Black culture lies not only in its ability to spark joy and connection but also in its resilience and ability to thrive despite centuries of erasure and systemic oppression. From the witty humor of Black Twitter to the timeless beauty trends pioneered by Black women, these moments aren’t just fads — they’re transformative cultural shifts that set the tone for generations to come. So, as we dive into some of the biggest pop culture trends shaped by the Black community, let’s take a moment to appreciate their brilliance and give credit where it’s long overdue.
- The Black Lives Matter Movement
-
What started as a hashtag in 2013 following Trayvon Martin’s tragic death has grown into a global movement for racial justice. The Black Lives Matter movement has redefined activism in the digital age, using social media to amplify voices and drive systemic change. From protests to policy shifts, its impact extends far beyond politics — influencing art, fashion, and even corporate accountability.
- Streetwear as High Fashion
-
Streetwear — a cornerstone of contemporary fashion — has its origins in Black culture. From the bold logos of Sean John and Rocawear in the 2000s to the global impact of brands like Off-White, founded by Virgil Abloh, streetwear has redefined luxury. Iconic Black designers and Hip-Hop artists turned street style into a high-fashion staple, merging comfort with status. Today, sneakers, hoodies, and oversized fits dominate runways, all thanks to the vision of Black trendsetters.
- Black Girl Magic: A Movement of Empowerment
-
Coined in 2013 by CaShawn Thompson, “Black Girl Magic” has become a rallying cry to celebrate the brilliance, beauty, and resilience of Black women. It’s more than just a hashtag — it’s a cultural phenomenon that uplifts and honors the achievements of Black women across industries — from science and politics to arts and entertainment. Its influence is felt in social media movements, brand campaigns, and even academic spaces, solidifying its impact on pop culture.
- Viral Dance Challenges
-
Remember when the “Renegade” took over TikTok? That’s all thanks to Jalaiah Harmon, a young Black dancer who created the choreography that sparked a worldwide movement.
The same goes for countless viral dances that have created trends on platforms like Vine, Instagram, and TikTok. The Black community’s natural rhythm and creativity consistently birth the moves everyone can’t stop doing — even if they sometimes fail to credit the originators.
- Slang That Dominates Everyday Language
-
Where would we be without iconic phrases like “yes queen,” “no cap,” or “periodt”? Black vernacular, often stemming from African American Vernacular English (AAVE), is the backbone of modern slang. These phrases become mainstream through social media, music, and TV — but it’s essential to remember their roots and use them respectfully.
- Beyoncé’s “Becky With The Good Hair” Moment
-
In 2016, Beyoncé dropped her groundbreaking visual album Lemonade, and the line “Becky with the good hair” from her song “Sorry” became a cultural reset. The phrase sparked conversations about infidelity, colorism, and the societal obsession with Eurocentric beauty standards. Beyond the music, it cemented Beyoncé’s status as a storyteller unafraid to tackle deeply personal and political themes, while igniting debates that continue to resonate.
- Beauty Standards and Trends
-
From lip combos to baby hairs, beauty trends that have dominated Instagram and beyond often originate in the Black community. Once stigmatized by Eurocentric beauty standards, these features and styles — like box braids, locs, and Afro-textured hair are now celebrated (though not always properly credited). Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line further cemented inclusivity as a non-negotiable standard in the beauty industry.
- The Rise of Afrobeats
-
The global success of Afrobeats artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems showcases how music from the African diaspora is leading pop culture. Afrobeats’s infectious rhythms and celebratory spirit have transcended borders, influencing everything from festival lineups to TikTok trends.
- Black Twitter’s Cultural Impact
-
There’s no denying the power of Black Twitter. This vibrant online community not only shapes conversations but creates some of the funniest, sharpest, and most relatable content on the internet. Memes, hashtags, and viral moments — like #BlackLivesMatter and #OscarsSoWhite — often start here, setting the tone for broader cultural shifts.
- Reality TV Icons
-
From Tiffany “New York” Pollard redefining what it means to be a reality TV queen to NeNe Leakes’s iconic one-liners, Black personalities have given us moments we’ll never forget. These stars bring authenticity, humor, and drama to our screens, setting the standard for reality TV excellence.
- Hip-Hop’s Global Domination
-
Hip-hop, born in the Bronx during the 1970s, has grown into a global phenomenon. Today, it’s more than just a genre — it’s a lifestyle. From rap battles to chart-topping hits, Hip-Hop has redefined music, fashion, and even advertising. Artists like Tupac Shakur, Biggie, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar have used their art to tell stories of struggle, triumph, and everything in between, shaping how the world views Black culture.
- Culinary Fusion Trends
-
Soul food — and its countless spin-offs — has left an indelible mark on global cuisine. From hot chicken taking over fast food menus to the mainstream love of mac and cheese, the flavors of Black culinary traditions are everywhere. Let’s not forget the creative genius behind food trends like the viral “lemon pepper wet” wings from Atlanta or the influence of Caribbean and African spices in fusion cuisine.
- “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
-
When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released “WAP” in 2020, it was more than just a chart-topping hit — it was a cultural moment. The unapologetically bold anthem celebrated sexual liberation and sparked widespread conversations about feminism, double standards, and censorship. Its influence transcended music, becoming a symbol of empowerment and individuality.
The Black community’s influence on pop culture is immeasurable, and these examples are just the tip of the iceberg. As we enjoy these trends, it’s vital to celebrate their origins and ensure that Black creators receive the recognition they deserve. Pop culture wouldn’t be what it is today without the creativity, resilience, and brilliance of the Black community — and that’s something we should never forget.