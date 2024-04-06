30 Bright Ideas For Your Solar Eclipse Instagram Captions

This one is for the astronomy fanatics. In case you aren’t aware, on April 8, 2024, there’s going to be a total solar eclipse crossing North America. This is a pretty big deal, as far as astronomical events go, so if you’re planning on snapping some pics of it (or at least, of you in your super cute solar eclipse glasses), you’re probably going to want some fire 2024 solar eclipse Instagram caption ideas to go with them.
What exactly *is* a total solar eclipse, you may ask? It’s when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking the sun’s light in the process and, according to NASA, leaving the sky darkened as if it were dawn or dusk. (Which is different from a lunar eclipse, in which the moon goes into the Earth’s shadow, causing the moon to go dark — which is still cool, but not quite as dramatic.) Solar eclipses only last a few minutes, but that doesn’t take away from how cool they are to witness — with proper eye protection, of course!
The last solar eclipse happened in 2017, and the next one to be visible in the contiguous U.S. won’t be until 2044 (although Forbes reports there will be one visible in Alaska in March 2033), so now is the time to see it for yourself. And being that it will be years before another one, that means that now is absolutely the time to document it on Instagram.
Here are 35 solar eclipse Instagram caption ideas that will have your followers over the moon:
- Got my protective spectacles for this one of a kind spectacle 🕶😎
- IDK, the sun’s acting kind of shady right now
- Moon shadow > sunlight
- Is it dark in here or is it just me?
- Celestial phenomena ☀️🌑
- Eclipse light is the new golden hour
- Here comes the sun… or in this case, the moon
- Sun kissed by the eclipse 😘☀️
- “Total Eclipse of the Heart” (and the sun)
- Otherworldly experience 🌎
- 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌓🌔
- Eclipse mode: ACTIVATED!
- La luna 🌙
- Hey moon, you’re a little early today!
- Feels like I’m entering the Twilight Zone 🔮🌑✨
- Moonblocked ❌🌑
- Shoot for the moon 🏹🌕
- Howling at the moon 🐺🌙
- Love you to the moon and back 🤍🌑
- It’ll be many moons until we see this again ⏰
- I came up with this caption many moons ago
- I think the sun is blackout
- Once in a blue moon, I get to see the moon during the day
- Moonstruck 💘🌙
- Eclipse gazing and soul searching 💓
- “Fly me to the moon.”
- “When the moon hits your eye, like a big pizza pie, that’s amore.”
- Is this what they mean by dark side of the moon?
- I heard if the sun doesn’t show up in 10 minutes, class is canceled
- Happy solar eclipse to all who celebrate