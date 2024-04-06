30 Bright Ideas For Your Solar Eclipse Instagram Captions

This one is for the astronomy fanatics. In case you aren’t aware, on April 8, 2024, there’s going to be a total solar eclipse crossing North America. This is a pretty big deal, as far as astronomical events go, so if you’re planning on snapping some pics of it (or at least, of you in your super cute solar eclipse glasses), you’re probably going to want some fire 2024 solar eclipse Instagram caption ideas to go with them.

What exactly *is* a total solar eclipse, you may ask? It’s when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking the sun’s light in the process and, according to NASA, leaving the sky darkened as if it were dawn or dusk. (Which is different from a lunar eclipse, in which the moon goes into the Earth’s shadow, causing the moon to go dark — which is still cool, but not quite as dramatic.) Solar eclipses only last a few minutes, but that doesn’t take away from how cool they are to witness — with proper eye protection, of course!

The last solar eclipse happened in 2017, and the next one to be visible in the contiguous U.S. won’t be until 2044 (although Forbes reports there will be one visible in Alaska in March 2033), so now is the time to see it for yourself. And being that it will be years before another one, that means that now is absolutely the time to document it on Instagram.

Here are 35 solar eclipse Instagram caption ideas that will have your followers over the moon: