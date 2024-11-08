Beyoncé Broke A New Record With Her 2025 Grammy Nominations

The 2025 Grammy nominations arrived at a time when we needed them the most, with a lot of wonderful artists receiving nominations for countless awards. One artist that has been able to get the well-deserved recognition in a certain category is the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, and boy am I happy for her!

The singer broke a new record by receing the most nominations this year with *11* nods, thanks to her Cowboy Carter album. She also became the most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history. She’s now earned herself nearly 100 Grammy nominations, dethroning her husband Jay-Z, who currently has 88 nominations.

With 32 Grammy awards to her name, Beyoncé is deemed the “most honored” artist by the Recording Academy. But despite her many wins, Jay-Z has taken to heart how the Recording Academy has treated Beyoncé, especially with her not winning Album of the Year. However, for this upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony, Beyoncé has once again been recognized in the coveted category and we’re on the edge of our seats to see which categories she wins.

For the first time, Beyoncé has been nominated in the country categories for her latest album Cowboy Carter. Within these nominations, she earned nods for Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus, Best Country Solo Performance for “16 Carriages,” and Best Americana Performance for “Ya Ya.” She also earned nominations for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Being recognized in a country category is something that’s been long overdue, especially after the singer was snubbed for the 2024 CMAS Awards. In hindsight, this serves as inspiration for fellow black country singers who want to have their voices heard within the country genre. Creating Cowboy Carter not only gave Beyoncé the opportunity to expand her sound, but the courage to solidify herself in a genre that is deemed “white.”

Following the announcement of her 2025 Grammy nominations, fans took to X to express their excitement over Beyoncé’s new record.

So, the question lies: Will Beyoncé finally win Album of the Year at the Grammys? I guess we’ll find out on Feb. 2!