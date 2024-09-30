The Beyoncé X Levi’s Video Might Hint At Her Next Album

The Beyhive was in a stir on Sept. 30, when Beyoncé released the advertisement for her collaboration with Levi’s Jeans. ICYMI, Beyoncé and Levi’s have been teasing the collaboration on social media for a few weeks, and fans have been excitedly gearing up for the line’s official release. However, when the ad finally dropped, fans were even more excited about all of the Easter eggs in the “Laundrette” video.

The 30-second ad entitled “Chapter 1: Launderette” is a modern replica of Nick Kamen’s 1985 Levi’s 501 advert. In the original advert, Nick Carmen strips down to his boxers in front of onlookers and tosses his Levi’s 501 jeans into the washing machine. In the new commercial, however, Beyoncé’s track with Post Malone, “Levii’s Jeans,” plays as the 32-time Grammy winner strips down into her underwear while tossing her Levi’s. Iconic.

In a Sept. 30 press release, Beyoncé expressed her excitement for the collaboration. “I am honored to work with Levi’s to create quintessential American iconography,” she said. “Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

IMHO, Beyoncé is a brilliant artist, and if you look at her video closer, you will see many Easter eggs referencing her past music and hinting at what is to come. So, here are five Easter eggs you might have missed in Beyoncé’s newest advertisement for Levi’s.

The Uncle Johnny’s Tailoring Sign At the beginning of the video, eagle-eyed fans were able to spot a sign for “Uncle Johnny’s Tailoring,” a reference to Beyoncé’s uncle, Johnny. Uncle Johnny is an especially important person to Beyoncé: He helped her mother design the first costumes, and handmade each piece, for Destiny’s Child because, according to Queen Bey herself, high-end brands did not want to dress Black country, curvy girls. “My mother was rejected from every showroom in New York,” Beyoncé said in a 2016 interview with ABC News. “But like my grandmother, she used her talent and her creativity to give her children their dreams. My mother and my uncle, God rest his soul, made all of our first costumes, individually sewing hundreds of crystals and pearls, putting so much passion and love into every small detail.” Diamonds in the washing machine The multiverses are coming together. In the video, Beyoncé carries a bucket of diamonds into the laundry mat and pours them into the washing machine. She also removes her belt and puts it into the washing machine with her jeans. There is speculation that the diamonds represent Renaissance, her first act. Her second act, Cowboy Carter, is represented by the jeans, so fans believe that the leather belt represents the third act — aka, her next album. What will it be? Only time will tell. The Pool Shark in Part Two After Beyoncé puts her jeans in the washer, she sits down she picks up a newspaper to reveal the headline “Pool Shark Hustles Town.” Since this is a multiple-part advertisement series, fans believe that Beyoncé may take on the fictional town’s pool shark (a term used to describe a very good pool player) in the next ad, or even that Bey is the town’s pool shark. The Cowboy Carter song titles in the headlines The newspaper she is holding also has some story headlines, including “In role reversal, Bodyguard’s protector is daughter” and “Nationwide Manhunt for Texas’ Most Wanted” refer to songs on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter: “BODYGUARD,” “DAUGHTER,” “PROTECTOR,” and “II MOST WANTED.” The Cowboy Carter Tour Also on the newspaper is the headline “It ain’t in the cards for Texas hold’em tourney,” which has fans believing that it’s Beyoncé’s way of saying that there will be no tour for Cowboy Carter. While she hasn’t confirmed or denied an Act II tour, we’ll just have to wait and see if it’s in the cards!

NGL, this video made me want to put on my favorite pair of Levi’s and listen to Cowboy Carter again. See y’all at the laundromat!