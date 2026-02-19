The 6 Best ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scenes, Ranked

Let’s be real: Netflix’s Bridgerton has some of the spiciest sex scenes. The second half of Bridgerton Season 4 hits Netflix on Feb. 26, so fans will have to wait until then to see the latest steamy scenes — specifically starring Sophie and Benedict, the main romantic plotline of the season. But of course, there are three and a half other seasons full of romance, longing, and spiciness to hold fans over until then. Bridgerton is such a great show for sex scenes because the show (and the characters) prioritize consent, female orgasm, and intimacy above all else — which we’ve definitely been in need of on our TV screens for ages now.

You could do a total rewatch of the entire show while you’re waiting for part two of Season 4, or maybe just your favorite season. Or, if you really just want to get down to business, you can skip around the episodes just to find the best Bridgerton sex scenes. If you need some help finding those scenes, then this list will help you. Not only does it include some of the best sex scenes from the show, but I have them ranked (you’re welcome). I know, controversial, but it had to be done.