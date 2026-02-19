The 6 Best ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scenes, Ranked

Let’s be real: Netflix’s Bridgerton has some of the spiciest sex scenes. The second half of Bridgerton Season 4 hits Netflix on Feb. 26, so fans will have to wait until then to see the latest steamy scenes — specifically starring Sophie and Benedict, the main romantic plotline of the season. But of course, there are three and a half other seasons full of romance, longing, and spiciness to hold fans over until then. Bridgerton is such a great show for sex scenes because the show (and the characters) prioritize consent, female orgasm, and intimacy above all else — which we’ve definitely been in need of on our TV screens for ages now.
You could do a total rewatch of the entire show while you’re waiting for part two of Season 4, or maybe just your favorite season. Or, if you really just want to get down to business, you can skip around the episodes just to find the best Bridgerton sex scenes. If you need some help finding those scenes, then this list will help you. Not only does it include some of the best sex scenes from the show, but I have them ranked (you’re welcome). I know, controversial, but it had to be done.
- SEASON 2 EPISODE 7: KATE & ANTHONY’S GAZEBO HOOKUP
Kate and Anthony’s season was all about yearning, and longing stares. Fans had to wait a long time for a sex scene, but when it finally arrived on Episode 7, it was well worth the wait.
- Season 3 Episode 4: penelope & colin in the carriage
After Colin confesses his feelings for Penelope, the two makeout, and Colin fingers her in the carriage on the way back to the Bridgerton house. The best part of this scene is that it ends with the two laughing, a true sign of intimacy that comes from years of friendship leading up to this eventual relationship.
- Season 1 Episode 4: Anthony & SIENA’S PASSIONATE AFFAIR
OK, so technically, this scene is pretty short, but Bridgerton’s best sex scenes are all about the buildup, aren’t they? Here, Anthony bangs on Siena’s door and attempts to convince her to run away with him. We know things don’t work out for this pair, but they were hot and heavy while they lasted.
- SEASON 4 EPISODE 4: SOPHIE & BENEDICT’S STEAMY STAIRWELL SCENE
It’s about time we had a scene like this between these two. Sophie and Benedict’s first full-on sexual excursion delivers.
- SEASON 1 EPISODE 5: DAPHNE & SIMON’S WEDDING NIGHT
It all started with these two. Daphne and Simon’s sexual tension is what hooked viewers on Bridgerton, and this scene is no exception.
- SEASON 3 EPISODE 5: PENELOPE & COLIN’S FIRST TIME
Penelope and Colin’s first time is one of the best sex scenes in Bridgerton because the tension between the two had been building since literally Season 1 Episode 1, when Colin stood up for her and they danced. Now they’ll be dancing (and doing much more) for the rest of their lives.