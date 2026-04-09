The Best ‘ACOTAR’ Sex Scenes, Ranked

While highly adored by many, the fantasy book series A Court of Thorns and Roses often gets reduced to its sexual scenes, garnering unfair nicknames like “fairy porn” or “fantasy smut.” But real fans know this is not the case. Throughout all five books so far, intimacy has played a pivotal role in deepening connections and developing characters.

Author Sarah J. Mass herself even spoke on this with Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast on March 4. “When a lot of people hear that I write fantasy, as much as I love my steamy, sexy, hot scenes, this dismissal of ‘smut’ where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I write smut I love it, but that’s not what my fans come up to me to talk about… They tell me how they left their abusive husbands after they read A Court of Mist and Fury.”

“The sex sometimes is tied to the plot,” Maas continued. “Like [A Court of] Silver Flames for example, like Nesta and Cassian, they’re having hot sex and bodily fluids are flying everywhere, but it is intensely tied to their own emotional journeys and their own journey as a couple.”

Even though her fans love both the serious and the smut, Maas also talked about the awkwardness that comes with having family read her work. “My mother-in-law has grilled me and been like, ‘Are the sex scenes in this inspired by you and Josh?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, when I’m f*cking your son I’m writing down notes, would you like me to describe everything to you, Linda?’”

Maas didn’t just use her time with Cooper to clarify her intentions and joke about some of the consequences of writing sex scenes. She made a big announcement that the sixth and seventh books in her A Court of Thorns and Roses series are on the way, and will be available on bookshelves in October 2026 and January 2027, respectively. In anticipation of Maas next release, let’s revisit some of the best sex scenes in ACOTAR so far.