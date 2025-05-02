Here’s Why The Internet Thinks That Benny Blanco Cheated On Selena Gomez

Can celebrity couples ever catch a break? Probably not. Alongside the recent breakup rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, another celeb couple is the subject of internet drama. ICYMI, Benny Blanco cheating rumors have been swirling on social media after the producer was reportedly spotted with his fiancée Selena Gomez’s best friend, Theresa Marie, in Los Angeles. Her Campus reached out to Blanco’s team for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

But why do people think Benny Blanco is cheating on Selena Gomez? The reason is kind of wild, TBH. Back in March 2025, content creator Harry Daniels posted a video where he sang “Same Old Love” at Blanco. At the time, fans didn’t think much of the video — but after fans claimed that Gomez unfollowed Marie recently, the video has resurfaced, as well as some cheating allegations. Recent comments on the video include “THE FACT THAT HARRY DANIELS IS THE CATALYST😭😭” and “FINALLY seeing this on my fyp after seeing it from people talking about it 😂😂.”

It is worth noting that, at the time of publication, Gomez doesn’t follow Marie on social media. However, Marie still follows Gomez as well as Blanco, who follows her back. It’s not entirely clear why Gomez followed Marie, but if there’s one thing to know about the internet, it’s that they love to make assumptions.

Now, we all know that the internet tends to run wild with rumors. For all we know, the two were just grabbing a quick bite to eat. And, if Blanco were cheating on Gomez (and with her best friend to boot), wouldn’t you think they’d be a little more low-key? Like, not on a patio in Los Angeles? Come on, y’all.

As for Blanco and Gomez? They still follow each other, and just promoted the deluxe version of their album I Said I Love You First on their Instagram stories. As far as I can tell, it seems as though the two are completely unbothered. And the world keeps spinning.