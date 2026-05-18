The year 2026 just might be the year of ice hockey romance. On May 13, the first season of Off Campus aired on Prime Video. It’s the television adaptation of the novel The Deal, from Elle Kennedy’s 2015 Off-Campus book series, which focuses on the romance between Briar University’s star hockey player Garrett Graham (played by Belmont Cameli) and brilliant, aspiring musician Hannah Wells (played by Ella Bright). Since it hit Prime Video, Off Campus been the hot topic of every conversation — more specifically, people are discussing the face of Garrett Graham, aka Belmont Cameli, and who he’s dating in real life.

On the show and IRL, everyone has been swooning over Belmont Cameli. He’s incredibly handsome and charming, so it’s not surprising that he skyrocketed to the top of people’s celebrity crush list. So naturally, the first question on everyone’s minds is: Who’s he dating? Well, unfortunately for any people who were hoping to catch Cameli’s eye (and trust, there are many), he is in a relationship that’s been going strong for a while.

While the Off Campus star is mostly keeping his relationship offline and out of the public eye, we do know that Cameli been locked in with his partner for at least a year. Cameli had a friends-to-lovers romance with his now-girlfriend, Raina Morris. She’s a Portland native, a Northeastern grad, and, even cooler, a member of the entertainment industry herself. According to IMDb, Morris is a television writer who has worked on projects like Netflix’s Emily in Paris and Apple TV’s Schmigadoon! — just to name a few. She’s even done a bit of stand-up comedy. So, Morris is no stranger to the entertainment world.

The couple hard-launched last March in one of Cameli’s Instagram photo dumps. Since then, they’ve stayed private, but they’re still hyping each other up in the comments. Though they didn’t make an appearance together on the red carpet, Morris was reportedly in attendance with Cameli for the Off Campus premiere in Los Angeles, and was apparently spotted at the afterparty that followed. A year before, she also joined Cameli at the NYC premiere of his film The Alto Knights. They might be keeping everything on the low, but their support for each other is loud, which is incredibly special.

For those fans who were hoping that Cameli and co-star Ella Bright were dating — or for those fans who just wanted to believe they had a chance to date Cameli themselves — the chances are virtually zero. (Sorry!) However, it’s exciting to see such a happy couple like Cameli and Morris supporting each other through what’s probably one of the most exciting times of their lives.

Off Campus Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video now.