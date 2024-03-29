Want To Get More Involved In The Election? Join DoSomething’s Voter Catalyst Network

Besties, the 2024 presidential election is coming sooner than you think. I know this election season is stirring up many emotions and opinions in young people across the U.S. — but these young people have more power than ever to make a difference. Gen Z has over 40 million eligible voters who can head to the polls this year, 8 million of whom will be voting for the first time. If you are a first-time voter — or, TBH, even if you’ve done it before — then you know it can be kind of hard to find trustworthy information about political issues and voting processes. Luckily, DoSomething’s Voter Catalyst Network is here to help with this problem.

The Voter Catalyst Network (VCN) is a hub for young voters to connect and get informed about political issues and voting. In the VCN, young voters have the chance to expand their civic knowledge, then share what they learned with others, helping ensure Gen Z gets out to vote in the 2024 elections and beyond.

Now through September, DoSomething is recruiting young individuals to apply to become Voter Captains within the VCN. These Voter Captains will get training from experts through DoSomething to help understand the voting registration process, advocate for issues that are important to them, attend special events, host voter registration events in their area, engage with a community of young voters, and meet other members of DoSomething.

And what’s in it for the Voter Captains? Well, in addition to the experience and satisfaction of getting involved in issues that have a direct impact on the country, Voter Captains will receive VCN merch, access to exclusive events, an expanded network of civic-minded peers and potential mentors, and the opportunity to earn volunteer credits for their participation. And get this, Voter Captains have the chance to win a free trip to New York City (with a plus-one) and receive a ticket to the DoSomething Election Night Party.

It doesn’t take much to apply to be a Voter Captain. The VCN welcomes Gen Zers ages 16 to 25 who have a passion for voting, politics, and leadership. Before applying, make sure you have an account with DoSomething; then, all you need to do is complete the online form by Sept. 1, 2024, to apply to join a powerful group of young people working to get out the vote.