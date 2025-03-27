Becca Moore Spilled The Tea On Her Breakup With Shannon Beveridge (& It’s A Doozy)

If there’s one thing we can count on TikTok to do, it’s spill the tea — especially when it comes to influencer breakup drama. The Becca Moore and Shannon Beveridge breakup has been all over my FYP after Moore took to social media to tell her side of the story. And if you haven’t been caught up to speed yet, allow me to give you the breakdown.

Now, news of their breakup is nothing new. Moore and Beveridge, both popular content creators, announced their breakup back in December 2024 on Moore’s podcast For The Girls. In the episode, Moore said the reason the two broke up was because they differed on having children — with Moore struggling to imagine having children via sperm donation. “[The thought of having kids] that aren’t half of me and half of the person I love [has been in] the back of my mind ever since we became more serious,” Moore said. “I know if I had a baby, I would love it no matter what. But right now, that thought is, like, overwhelming.”

Moore also said that she felt like she was “wasting Beveridge’s time” since she felt like she couldn’t commit to having children with another woman. “I want to stay, but I love you so much that I’m gonna leave,” Beveridge said toward the end of the video. “I would literally rather jump in traffic than not be able to be your friend.”

OK… so what went wrong? And why are we talking about it again now? Strap in, besties, because on March 25, Moore took to YouTube to share what really happened (from her perspective) with Beveridge. And, in short? It was basically all a lie. Yikes.

Moore started the video off by saying that, even though the breakup took place around three months ago, she’s still getting tagged in posts that take issue with her breakup video. “I’m mad at myself,” Moore said. “I don’t want to say that that wasn’t an authentic reason that we broke up, but it wasn’t even why we broke up.”

According to Moore, she waited to tell her truth because she and Beveridge were still technically together when the video came out, along with the fact that Beveridge was on tour.

Then, Moore spoke about how, when she and Beveridge began dating, Beveridge’s friends weren’t supportive of their relationship for a few reasons: Moore is six years younger than Beveridge (which isn’t a massive deal, considering Moore was 25) and had never dated a woman before (which feels biphobic), and Beveridge’s friends were also worried that Moore would make TikToks about her if/when the two broke up. “Hindsight is 2020, and my ex is also a creator, so I don’t even know why that went over my head,” Moore shared. “I wanted to be with her, and I was like ‘OK, I’ve got to, like, be more mature.”

Moore then went on to talk about a specific instance with Beveridge that made her realize there was a power dynamic in their relationship. While she didn’t go into detail about the specifics, Moore said that there was an “incident” at a bar with Beveridge. After the incident took place, Beveridge apologized to Moore and said she was “going to make changes in her life” to rectify the situation, and the two made up. But according to Moore, if Beveridge were a man, she wouldn’t have forgiven her. “I just felt like she was, like, older than me, wiser than me,” Moore said. “Being a baby gay, there are disadvantages that you have, and things do feel more confusing.”

Moore also spoke about how she felt it was easier to “bottle things up” to continue a relationship with Beveridge. “I had to decide, like, what I want more: her to keep apologizing to me about something, or do I want her?” Moore said. “No relationship is perfect, so I was like, I’m willing to work on this with her.”

Then, Moore got into the specifics of why the two broke up. Even though she started to feel like the two were incompatible, Moore wanted to keep working on their relationship and took Beveridge home over Thanksgiving to meet her family. Moore said that her family “loved” Beveridge and the initial meeting went well, but when the two went out with Moore’s friends from home, the drama escalated.

When the two got back to their Airbnb, Moore said that Beveridge accused her of wanting to break up with her, which resulted in a bigger fight. However, the next morning, Beveridge acted like nothing had happened, which caused Moore to think that she was overreacting.

Then, when the two went to meet Moore’s family again for Thanksgiving, Moore started to realize that they may be on different timelines when it came to having children. And while Beveridge said that she also wasn’t ready to have kids, Moore couldn’t shake the feeling that something was “off” about the trip — especially since the fight they had on the trip wasn’t resolved.

After a few weeks, Moore said she brought up the fight to Beveridge since it was still weighing on her mind. “So I said, ‘I’m still upset about the fight we had in Columbus,'” Moore said. “And she said, ‘Let’s just give up.'”

Moore also said that she offered the “baby thing” as a reason for their breakup since she was scared that the internet would make up narratives about their relationship — and Beveridge’s team agreed. And, after the breakup video was posted, the two continued dating for about a month until Beveridge ultimately ghosted her.

“If you can relate to any of this story I’m so sorry, but I’m OK, like I’m doing good,” Moore said. “I really hope that you guys understand that, like, you’re not going to be sad forever, you know?”

Beveridge hasn’t responded to the video, and didn’t respond to Her Campus’s request for comment at the time of publication. Though, if she does respond, you know where to find me.