MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his jaw-dropping YouTube challenges and philanthropic endeavors. Over the years, his brand has evolved from simple videos of extreme challenges to multi-million-dollar productions that captivate millions of viewers. One that stood out among his others was his video titled, “$465,000 Squid Game In Real Life,” where contestants competed in a simulation of the very popular Netflix show Squid Games.

Another standout aspect of the MrBeast Channel and the upcoming Games is its inclusivity. The challenges often feature contestants from various backgrounds, making the show relatable and inspiring to a wide range of audiences. From the youngest of contestants to the oldest, the Games have shown a variety of competitors that keep audiences engaged and rooting for their favorite players.

Mr. Beast’s platform garnered both fame and the attention of major networks. That led to one of his most ambitious projects to date, the MrBeast Games. This is an action-packed, high-stakes competition series that showcases his signature mix of entertainment, large-scale sets, and life-changing prizes.

What do we know about the games?

The Beast Games is a series of competitive events where contestants participate in an array of intense, often quirky, and highly creative challenges. These challenges are designed to test participants’s physical endurance, creativity, and teamwork to make quick, in-game decisions that affect their chances of progressing in the show. The tense atmosphere leads to friendly and sometimes not-so-friendly competition. As is typical with anything Mr. Beast does, there’s a prize well worth fighting for. He’s handing out the largest grand prize in television history at $5 million dollars.

To get that historic prize, one winner must defeat 999 other contestants in order to claim victory. We got a teaser of what is to come over on Mr. Beast’s YouTube channel on December 19. In a video titled, “2,000 People Fight For $5,000,000” we get to see some of the competitors and begin the journey of seeing who will emerge victorious.

Where to Watch?

The pilot episode is available for free on Mr. Beast’s Youtube channel. However, the rest of the series can only be watched on Amazon Prime Video. As of Dec. 20, the first two episodes are available for viewers to watch and enjoy!