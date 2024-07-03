Barry Keoghan’s Old Tweets Have Resurfaced & They’re So Sabrina Carpenter-Coded

Barry Keoghan can’t relate to desperation, only manifestation. Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have paved their way as the most iconic celeb couple. Who else can say they’ve iconically hard-launched their boyfriend in a music video, singing lyrics begging them not to embarrass them?

Their love story began in late 2023 after Carpenter attended Keoghan’s Saltburn movie premiere. Like everyone else who watched the movie, Carpenter was instantly interested in Keoghan. After she was spotted at the premiere, the pair were seen going on dates, and Keoghan was even seen at some shows for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to support his pop princess GF who was opening.

Fans were also swooning after seeing clips of Keoghan supporting Carpenter during her Coachella performance in April 2024. Carpenter even dedicated her “Nonsense” outro to him by referencing Saltburn. Needless to say, the pair have been smitten with each other. I mean the only person Keoghan follows on Instagram is his GF (rightfully so).

Recently, some of Keoghan’s tweets have resurfaced and fans are thinking that he manifested his relationship with Carpenter. After all, the evidence is undeniable.

In the tweets — from a whole decade ago — Keoghan seemingly references Carpenter’s songs like “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please,” so yeah, he’s the king of manifestation.

It all started in 2013 when Keoghan tweeted, “Can someone Please please Please lend me The Sopranos..” Keoghan has been leaving easter eggs for over a decade.

Can someone Please please Please lend me The Sopranos.. — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) July 16, 2013

Then, in 2014, Keoghan tweeted a picture of himself drinking espresso, captioning the post, “This time last year I told you I would be an Espresso Addict.” He absolutely foreshadowed his relationship with Carpenter.

this time last year I told you I would that I would be an Espresso Addict.Show Martin @DavidMillarFilm @sbaigcasting pic.twitter.com/ZaMdzIL9lo — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) November 10, 2014

Fans are losing their minds over these tweets because seriously, what are the odds? Many have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their relatable reactions to the couple’s invisible string.

Oh sabrina the witch strikes again pic.twitter.com/jfSDlouQVG — 💜Miss Lele🌙FREE🇵🇸 (@xngelicgaze) July 1, 2024

he manifested her pic.twitter.com/YmLSIAxSju — Journey Through Time (@JrnyThroughTime) July 2, 2024

Others have been entertaining the theory that Carpenter actually looked at Keoghan’s Twitter for song inspo.

omggg did she just stalk his twt acc? she so like me fr 😭 — Ksana (@bigarms4me) July 2, 2024

So that’s where the inspiration came from, i see you sabrina — Qtee Foxx (Top 0.4% OF)🦊🇸🇪 (@QteeFoxx) July 2, 2024

DID SABRINA JUST WENT FREE DIVING ON HIS TWT ACC??? 😂😭 — naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) July 2, 2024

I think we all need to go to the Barry Keoghan’s school of manifesting after seeing these tweets.