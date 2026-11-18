Calling all the girls and gays! We officially have our new hot boy of the month: Campus Drivers star Baptiste Masseline. If you haven’t seen this man’s face all over your TikTok FYP yet, I’m going to fix that right now. Consider this your formal introduction. The French actor has become the internet’s latest obsession thanks to his role as Lane O’Neill in Prime Video’s Campus Drivers, a college romance series that has viewers kicking their feet, giggling, and suddenly becoming very interested in learning French. (Or French kissing, but I won’t tell.) Apparently, though, being the internet’s newest heartthrob isn’t enough. Fans have already found another fictional man they’d like Masseline to bring to life: Rhysand from Sarah J. Maas’s wildly popular A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) series.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Campus Drivers phenomenon, allow me to catch you up. Based on C.S. Quill’s bestselling romance novels, the French-language series follows Lois Hogan (Carmen Kassovitz), a college student whose life gets complicated when she crosses paths with Lane, a charming, popular student with a reputation for keeping things casual. If you’ve ever wanted a series that has a slow burn, enemies-to-lovers/roommates-to-lovers, and neverending banter, you’re gonna want to add this show to your list. Expeditiously.

Masseline, 26, is a French actor whose work has primarily been for Prime Video. Outside of Campus Drivers, he’s also starred in other French projects including Voltaire High and Nudes. And because we only conduct important journalism here, I’m pleased to report that there have been no reports of a girlfriend in his life. Many fans have begun shipping him with his Campus Drivers co-star, Carmen Kassovitz, but she confirmed that she only has a “friend crush” on Baptiste.

But the internet has even bigger plans for our new favorite face. ACOTAR fans have started fancasting Masseline as Rhysand, the dangerously handsome High Lord of the Night Court, and one of romantasy’s most beloved fictional boyfriends. And honestly? I see the vision. The dark hair, the smolder, the potential to make an entire fandom lose its mind? We’re listening.

There’s just one little obstacle. Sarah J. Maas hasn’t announced an ACOTAR screen adaptation. Well, as of now at least. During her Call Her Daddy interview in March 2026, she discussed wanting creative control over any potential adaptation after regaining the rights to the series. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from assembling their dream cast.

Will Masseline ever actually become our Rhysand? Only time (and Sarah J. Maas) will tell. Until then, we’ll be rewatching Campus Drivers, studying those TikTok edits (for scientific purposes of course), and respectfully volunteering to be the reason he needs a High Lady. Your move, Maas!

There’s just one little obstacle. Sarah J. Maas hasn’t announced an ACOTAR screen adaptation. Well, as of now at least. During her Call Her Daddy interview in March 2026, she discussed wanting creative control over any potential adaptation after regaining the rights to the series. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from assembling their dream cast.

Will Masseline ever actually become our Rhysand? Only time (and Sarah J. Maas) will tell. Until then, we’ll be rewatching Campus Drivers, studying those TikTok edits (for scientific purposes of course), and respectfully volunteering to be the reason he needs a High Lady. Your move, Maas!