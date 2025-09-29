After months of speculation, Latin singer-rapper Bad Bunny has officially been announced as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The announcement came during halftime of the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, Sept. 28, revealed by the NFL alongside Apple Music and Roc Nation, sponsors of Super Bowl LX.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” stated Roc Nation founder Jay-Z, whose company has selected the halftime show performer every year since 2019. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a Grammy-winning artist from Puerto Rico, making history as one of the few Latin artists to headline the halftime show. This isn’t his first time on the Super Bowl stage, either, making a surprise appearance during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny wrote in a statement after the announcement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Date & Time

The Super Bowl and halftime show will be airing on NBC and Peacock — the Super Bowl’s official streaming partner — on Feb. 8. Based on past performances, fans can expect a show around 12-15 minutes with a medley of some of his biggest hits.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Surprise Guests

Halftime performances are especially famous for their surprise guest moments. At the 2025 Super Bowl, Kendrick Lamar brought SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, DJ Mustard, and Serena Williams out during his performance. Bad Bunny is no stranger to surprise appearances, joined by guests like Marc Anthony, RaiNao, and Rauw Alejandro throughout his 31-show residency in Puerto Rico, which recently wrapped up with so much success that it majorly boosted the country’s economy. Next, he’s set to kick off his Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour on Dec. 5 in Costa Rica, running through July 18 in Milan, Italy.

Bad Bunny’s Upcoming Shows

The halftime performance will be Bad Bunny’s only scheduled U.S. show for the foreseeable future, as he has decided against American tours due to immigration policy concerns. Just moments before the NFL’s official announcement, Bad Bunny teased the news in a post on X.

estuve pensando en estos días, y luego de hablarlo con mi equipo, creo que haré una sola fecha en Estados Unidos. — Benito Antonio (@sanbenito) September 29, 2025



That’s not all for the megastar rapper. Amid the excitement, Bad Bunny will also be hosting SNL‘s Season 51 premiere next week, joined by Doja Cat as the musical guest. The year 2026 is going to be the year of Bad Bunny, and I’m not mad about it.