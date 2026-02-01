Here Are All The Artists Who Spoke Out Against ICE At The Grammys

While accepting the Song Of The Year award for her song “Wildflower” at the 2026 Grammys, Billie Eilish was bleeped during her speech — but why? ICYMI, the 10-time Grammy winner used her time on stage to speak out against the increasingly violent presence of the U.S.Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the award show, but she wasn’t the only one who did.

For many, including celebrities, it’s difficult to even enjoy opulent events like these, considering the country’s state of political turmoil. However, during the recent awards season, many artists are choosing to use their platform to raise awareness, making statements at events like the Golden Globes and the Sundance Film Festival, as well as on social media.

But at the 2026 Grammys, several artists seized the opportunity to pivot the conversation from typical expressions of gratitude for their success and focus on the national humanitarian crisis regarding ICE’s presence across the country. Many nominees and attendees showed up on the red carpet wearing “ICE OUT” pins, many for those who gave an acceptance speech used their voice — and their platform — to speak out.

From 2026 Best New Artist and UK pop singer-songwriter Olivia Dean to Grammys icon Billie Eilish, this year’s winners had something to say and used the Grammys to do so.

Olivia Dean Living in London did not stop Olivia Dean from speaking out about ICE. “I’m up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant,” Dean said in her Best New Artist acceptance speech. “I wouldn’t be here … I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated.” Dean added, “We’re nothing without each other.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Bad Bunny Even as his halftime Super Bowl performance creeps closer, Bad Bunny is not afraid to get political. In addition to a bit with host Trevo Noah about Puerto Rico being actually a part of the U.S., he used his fourth Grammy win to urge kindness. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE OUT,” Bad Bunny said. “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.” “The hate gets more powerful with more hate,” he continued. “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Billie Eilish Billie Eilish’s hit single “Wildflower” off her third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT took home the Song of the Year award — and Eilish used the opportunity to comment on ICE. “Nobody is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish said. “We need to keep fighting and speaking up. Our voices do matter.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Before wrapping up, Eilish’s speech was temporarily bleeped while she presumably said “F*ck ICE” before concluding. She and her brother (and co-writer and producer) Finneas also wore “ICE OUT” pins on stage while accepting the award, as well as on the red carpet. Kehlani While accepting their first-ever Grammy award for Best R&B Performance for their song “Folded,” Kehlani took her time to speak out. “Everybody is so powerful in this room,” they said. “Together we’re stronger in numbers to speak against all of the injustice going on in the world right now. Instead of letting it be just a couple few here and there, I hope everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on. And I’m gonna leave this and say, f*ck ICE.” Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy SZA While accepting the award for Record of the Year alongside Kendrick Lamar for their song “Luther,” SZA took a moment to speak up. “Please don’t fall into despair. I know that right now is a scary time; I know the algorithm is telling us that it’s so scary and all is lost,” she said. There’s been world wars, there’s been plagues and we have gone on.” Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy SZA continued, “We can go on, we need each other, we need to trust each other and trust ourselves, trust our heart. We’re not governed by the government, we’re governed by God.”

Besides the increased presence of social media, award shows are some of the few rare nights where celebrities get to directly address their audience. Many of these artists used this time to advocate for what they care about, including choosing kindness, mitigating hate, and slamming ICE. As Billie Eilish said in her speech, it’s confusing to know what to do right now, but you can always use your voice.