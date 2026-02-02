It’s Bad Bunny’s world and we’re all, thankfully, living in it. Puerto Rico’s own won the coveted Album Of The Year award for his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS at the 2026 Grammys on Feb. 1, and made such a powerful statement when he gave his Grammys acceptance speech almost entirely in Spanish. Bad Bunny thanked his fans, his collaborators on DTMF, and his mother during his speech. If you wanted to learn the meaning of Bad Bunny’s Grammys acceptance speech in English, I got you.

Bad Bunny started his speech in Spanish, saying, “Puerto Rico, believe me when I tell you we are much bigger than just 100 by 35 [the approximate measurement of the island of Puerto Rico]. And there’s nothing we can’t achieve. Thank god, thank the Academy, thank all the people that have believed in me throughout my career.” Bad Bunny also acknowledged the people he worked with on his album, saying, “To everyone who worked on this album, thank you.” And in a very sentimental shout-out, Benito said, “Mom, thanks for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico. I love you.”

Bad Bunny then switched to English to tell the crowd, “I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams.” He then switched back to Spanish to say, “For all those who have lost a loved one and yet have had to move forward and continue with great strength, this award is for you. Thank you for so much love. I love you all. To all the Latinos around the world and all the artists that were here before and who deserved to be on this stage picking up this award, thank you very much.”

The Album Of The Year award wasn’t Bad Bunny’s only Grammy win this year — he also took home an award for Best Música Urbana Album. In that speech, he also sent a powerful message, denouncing ICE in the United States. He told the crowd, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE OUT. We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.” He finished his speech by saying, “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

It won’t be long before Bad Bunny graces our TV screens again. The DTMF singer is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 8, and if his actions at the Grammys were any indication, it’s likely Bad Bunny will shine a light on his human rights advocacy during his performance there, too. I, for one, can’t wait.