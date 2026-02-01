With six albums, three Grammys, and 17 Latin Grammys under his belt, Bad Bunny’s career is at an all-time high. He’ll hit a new milestone on Feb. 8, 2026, when he commands the stage, headlining the Super Bowl 60 halftime show. Like many past Super Bowl halftime show headliners, fans suspect Bad Bunny will put on a spectacular performance of his biggest hits and fan favorite songs. It’d be no surprise if he performed “Baile Inolvidable,” a popular single from his latest album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS was released on Jan. 5, 2025, in tandem with “Baile Inolvidable” — the album’s third single. The album title translates to “I should have taken more photos,” and its tracks are full of danceable beats and hard-hitting, nostalgic lyrics. “Baile Inolvidable” — which translates to “unforgettable dance” — is a prime example of the album’s nostalgic themes. Musically, the song pays tribute to salsa, a popular Puerto Rican genre. Lyrically, the song explores feelings of longing and regret.

So, what do the “Baile Inolvidable” lyrics mean? In “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny reflects on a past relationship he’ll never forget: a romance with the girl who taught him to dance.

The song begins with, “Pensaba que contigo iba a envejecer / En otra vida, en otro mundo podrá ser,” which translates to, “I thought I’d grow old with you / In another life, in another world it could be.” These first lines show a yearning for a love that ended — perfectly on-theme for the DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album.

Bad Bunny then goes on to say, “La vida es una fiesta que un día termina / Y fuiste tú mi baile inolvidable,” which translates to, “Life is a party that one day ends / And you were my unforgettable dance.” Here, Bad Bunny uses “unforgettable dance” as a metaphor for the relationship: lively and beautiful, but temporary. This metaphor continues later in the song, when he says, “Tú me enseñaste a querer / Me enseñaste a bailar,” which translates to, “You taught me how to love / You taught me how to dance.”

The whole album explores the full spectrum of nostalgia, from fond remembrance to painful regret. In this song, Bad Bunny seems to be expressing both at once: He’s grateful for this past relationship and what it taught him, but also heartbroken that it’s over.

The track closes with a final message of longing: “Y yo he tenido muchas novias / Pero como tú ninguna / Ya no tengo mi sol, me paso en la luna,” which translates to, “I’ve had many girlfriends / But none like you / I don’t have my sun anymore, I live on the moon.”

With his vivid beats and gut-wrenching lyrics, fans are thrilled to watch Bad Bunny captivate the Super Bowl halftime show stage. Here’s to hoping “Baile Inolvidable” makes the cut for the setlist.