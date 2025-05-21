Let’s be real, the beverage game has been in its chaotic era for some time now (and TBH, I am all here for it). So, for for summer 2025, let’s just cut to the chase, ditch the boring overdone cocktails, and dive headfirst into flavor combos that feel a little unhinged, but somehow make total sense. (If you’re 21+ and drinking responsibly, of course). First came the Negroni Sbaliatos. Then came the Dirty Shirleys. And now, TikTok has set its eyes on its latest creation: the Spicy Sauvy B.

If you’re confused about what that even means, it is exactly what it sounds like — a glass of Sauvignon Blanc turned spicy with a few slices of jalapeño. That’s it. Nothing too complicated. That’s the drink. And against all odds, it’s actually delicious. Think: citrusy, fresh, and the perfect amount of heat, coming together in a way that is weirdly refreshing. It’s giving “pilates at 8 a.m. and questionable mixology at 8 p.m.” And you know what? I respect the duality.

At first glance, the Spicy Sauvy B may sound like something your bestie would dare you to try at a girls’ night out mixed in between normal cocktails. But the more you think about it — the peppery notes in the wine with the sharpness of the jalapeño in a chilled glass during the summer — it makes a lot more sense.

According to TODAY, there is actually a science behind why the flavor of the drink work. Warner Boin Dowlearn, a wine educator and founder of Confidence Uncorked, explained to the outlet that Sauvignon Blanc already has bell pepper-like aromas, thanks to natural compounds called pyrazines, so adding jalapeño just amplifies what’s already there. Plus, it’s fun! “It encourages creativity and makes wine more approachable,” Dowlearn said to TODAY. “I’m so here for it.”

The drink has TikTok users trying it out for themselves, sharing videos of their own reactions and opinions.

If you are as curious as I am to try Spicy Sauvy B for yourself (and let’s be honest, you probably are), it’s simple to make on your own. Grab a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc — something from New Zealand would be a good call, since those wines usually have citrusy notes that pair well with the spice. Then, rather than just slicing up a jalapeño and adding it to your drink, slice them up and freeze them first. They’ll help chill your wine without watering it down like ice cubes would. Once you’ve got your wine poured, add a couple of those frozen slices, and let it chill in the drink for a couple of minutes before your first taste test. Just keep in mind that the longer the jalapeños sit in the drink, the spicier it gets — so time your first taste accordingly.

Whether you’re hanging out on the patio or filming a taste-test with your bestie, Spicy Sauvy B is the unexpected drink of the summer. It’s hot. It’s cold. And it works surprisingly well.