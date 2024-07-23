‘The Bachelorette’s Spencer Being A Pet Portrait Entrepreneur Makes *So* Much Sense

Reality TV is no stranger to highlighting contestant’s *interesting* jobs and Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is no different. ICYMI, there’s one contestant this season who may have the most unique (and cutest) job we’ve ever heard of on the show and there have been many interesting ones, to say the least (aka the Love Virgin).

Contestant Spencer Conley is a pet portrait entrepreneur (yes, that is a real job!) from Dallas, Texas, who is said to be a “glass half-full kind of guy.”

So, what even is a pet portrait entrepreneur? Conley helps create custom gifts for people’s pets! Conley has his very own business, Print Our Pet, which prints the most adorable images of someone’s pet, whether you want it on a phone case, a frame, a food bowl, and more! The website also features a pet blog that offers pet advice and tips. A man who’s passionate about animals is definitely a green flag!

On night 1 of The Bachelorette, though he did not get the first impression rose, Conley still made a lasting impression. Tran said that Conley had “golden retriever energy” which is oh, so fitting given his occupation. In episode 2, Conley wowed Tran during the group date when the men had a wildlife photo shoot in Australia. How did he do it? He handled an owl during the photoshoot like a pro. If anyone could do it during Tran’s season, it would be Conley.

In episode 3 of The Bachelorette, Conley and Tran had a one-on-one where they went on a helicopter ride over Australia, and he received a rose!

Many find themselves wanting to know more about Conley following his positive attitude in the episodes thus far.

His full bio for Tran’s season reads, “He oozes positivity in everything he does, from spending time with his family to running his own businesses. The entrepreneur’s work is centered on pets and is inspired by his adorable dog, Roux. When Spencer isn’t working, he loves running, playing Catan with his friends, and traveling. Spencer is used to being the wingman for his buddies, but he’s truly ready to find his person for life. This mama’s boy is ready to leave the nest and is looking for a family-oriented woman who is optimistic, loyal, and loves his dog. Life is never boring when Spencer is around, and he plans to make the most out of every second he has with Jenn.” Aww, my heart melted.

It absolutely makes sense that a pet portrait entrepreneur would have golden retriever energy. Who knows, maybe his energy will purrfectly complement Tran’s black cat energy!