A Recap Of Jenn’s Time On ‘The Bachelor,’ In Case You Need A Refresher

It’s almost time for Mondays to become Bachelor Mondays again! Jenn Tran is the franchise’s next Bachelorette and her season is premiering on July 8. Tran’s season is long-awaited and is also making history as she’s the first Asian-American bachelorette to grace our TV screens.

Tran elaborated upon that honor in an interview with Us Weekly, saying, “…I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like, I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Tran was originally on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Her entrance onto Joey’s season was anything but typical.

Tran rolled up to the Bachelor mansion in a go-kart and when she introduced herself to Joey she said, “When I found out you were the bachelor, I had to race over here so quick from Miami. I want to let you know that every day with me will be an adventure, and we’ll always have a good time.” Later that night, the two were seen go-karting together around the mansion and Tran earned the second kiss of the night with Joey. A successful start to her Bachelor journey!

Graziadei and Tran shared the second one-on-one of the season with a surfing date, which went swimmingly (pun intended).

During the date, Tran told Graziadei that he has a “calming energy” that makes him easily trustworthy, and Joey said that “it’s easy with” Jenn and that she made him feel “giddy.” He also said that he could envision their life together. That night, after having a heart-to-heart, Joey offered a rose that Jenn gladly accepted.

During Week 7, Tran found herself feeling disheartened after not receiving a one-on-one, especially after realizing she was falling for Joey. She instead found herself on a lumberjack-themed group date. Tran decided to take matters into her own hands and surprised Joey with a “good luck kiss” that upset some women in the house.

Shockingly, in that same episode, Tran was eliminated ahead of Joey’s hometown dates with his final four women. After her elimination, Tran said, “It’s definitely tough to know that I wasn’t enough. I know what I have to offer. I know the amazing woman that I am. And I know that somebody else will be more than happy to be my person. I just hope that I find someone as special as him one day.”

Only a few more days until we see Tran on her own journey to find love and which man will ultimately win her heart on Season 21 of The Bachelorette. I know I’ll be tuning in every Monday to watch!