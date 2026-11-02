Azzi Fudd Says The Youth Court She Opened With Cash App “Goes Beyond Basketball”

Dallas Wings star and the people’s princess Azzi Fudd teamed up with Cash App to renovate a youth basketball court in Dallas, but for the WNBA player, it was more than just a remodel — it was a chance to create a lasting space for young female athletes. The project was unveiled on Friday, Oct. 30 at Casa Linda Park, and it gave the local community a chance to come out and celebrate by shooting hoops, eating good food, and even playing games with the basketball star in honor of its brand new renovation.

​“My work with Cash App has allowed me to give back to the Dallas community and leave a lasting impact that goes beyond basketball,” Fudd tells Her Campus exclusively. With support from Project Backboard, the court’s purpose is to provide the next generation of young athletes with a welcoming space to dream big, with opportunities to build confidence, further their skills, and connect with others through the sport of basketball.

“I’m so excited that the court is open and that young kids in Dallas will have a space to connect, play, and grow their love for the game,” Fudd says. ​The court design is inspired by Fudd, who wanted to “give Dallas its flowers” as a thank you to the city that made her feel at home. She says, “I know firsthand how much being part of a community can shape who you are, especially when you’re surrounded by people who support and encourage you.” The court features a green base with big flowers spread across the court, along with other little symbolic designs like stars. What also stands out on the court is the five words emblazoned on both sidelines: “Every princess needs a court.”

Photo courtesy of Cash App. Photographer: Em Johnson

This isn’t Fudd’s first initiative with Cash App — in fact, they kicked off their partnership with a surprise “people’s princess”-themed visit to her alma mater, the University of Connecticut, back in March 2026. Fudd wasn’t alone for this — she was joined by three fairy godmothers who helped surprise students around town with paid-for groceries, gifts, and good (witchy) energy.

Cash App and the basketball icon also worked together to create a colorful mural of Fudd in Dallas before hosting a youth basketball clinic for young athletes with Rae’s Hope in June. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to uplifting and inspiring young female athletes ages 5-18 across Dallas.​ During the event, Fudd surprised attendees with an appearance, an interactive mini-camp, and a community equipment drop before the big reveal was announced: they had donated $35,000 to the organization.

Photo courtesy of Cash App. Photographer: Em Johnson

Fudd’s work with Cash App is a partnership that spans over a two-year period, and has already worked to create so many opportunities for the younger generation of aspiring female athletes. They’re working to leave their mark on the community, and showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

“I hope this court becomes that kind of [community] space for young athletes,” Fudd says, “inspiring them to keep learning, challenging themselves, and believing in what they can accomplish.”