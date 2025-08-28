With the release of her debut single “Sue Me” on May 9, Audrey Hobert burst onto the scene with her witty, cutting lyrics as the next pop artist for fans to keep an eye on. Since then, with the release of her debut album Who’s The Clown? on Aug. 15, Hobert has officially broken into the mainstream. If you haven’t already been nonstop streaming Who’s The Clown?, then you might have heard her songwriting on Gracie Abrams’s 2024 album The Secret of Us, where Hobert co-wrote songs like the hit single “That’s So True.”

While fans have been listening to her songs and some of her lyricism on Abrams’s album, Hobert has still left everyone wanting more — and fans can’t help but wonder whether she’ll go on tour with her new album. Since Who’s The Clown? was released only about two weeks ago, it’s no surprise that Hobert hasn’t announced a tour yet, but fans are still eagerly waiting. If you’re one of the many hoping to see Hobert on tour, you can sign up for notifications on her website to find out if she’ll be visiting your city.

Hobert may not have announced an official tour yet, but she has been performing one-off shows this summer to promote Who’s The Clown? And the fact that she has a “Shows” tab on her website hopefully means that she will be touring in the near future, and won’t make us hopeful fans look like clowns.

Anyone who needs an introduction to Hobert can first dive into her work with Gracie Abrams on The Secret of Us, where Hobert helped write songs like “Risk” and “I Love You I’m Sorry.” The duo has also done some live performances together, where Hobert has joined Abrams on stage performing songs like “That’s So True” as well as the unreleased “Minibar” on The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour. The pair aren’t just co-writers, though. They met at Abram’s 5th grade graduation and have been friends ever since. The two even lived together while writing songs for Abrams’s album.

While her breakout single “Sue Me” is how Hobert was officially introduced to the world as a popstar, OG fans know that she had been posting videos of her singing original songs on social media for years prior. “Sue Me,” however, introduced new fans to an artist with clever, sarcastic lyricism to the likes of Hobert’s friends Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo. The music video also showed fans the humorous side of her work, with Hobert dancing in a bedroom and in a school setting in front of a clown — a visual mainstay on all of the album art and visuals for Who’s The Clown?

If streaming her music just isn’t enough to hold you over before her next live performance, fans can get to know Hobert better through her recent interview with Jake Shane on Therapuss, where the pop star shared insights on her music and creative process. I know I’ll be listening to this while I not-so-patiently wait for that tour announcement.