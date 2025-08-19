The Future’s Already Looking Bright For AtHeart

Look out, K-pop fans: There’s a new girl group on the scene. AtHeart is made up of seven members — Michi, Seohyeon, Aurora, Katelyn, Bome, Arin, and Nahyun — all ranging from ages 15 to 18. Though the group just debuted with the release of their EP Plot Twist on Aug. 13, the girls are ready to make their mark on K-pop. “As a group, we all agree that our greatest strength comes from our differences. Those differences make us stronger as a whole group,” Michi says in an exclusive interview with Her Campus. “We are like the Powerpuff Girls. With our own colors and backgrounds, together, we create something special.”

AtHeart is a notably diverse group, with Korean, Japanese, American, and Filipina members, which Michi says is another big strength for the group. “Our diversity as a global K-pop girl group helps us to relate and connect with more people,” she says.

Plot Twist features five tracks: “Good Girl (AtHeart),” “Push Back,” “Dot Dot Dot…,” “Knew Me,” and the title track, “Plot Twist.” The songs feature a youthful, bubbly, and energetic vibe, with lyrics touching on the kinds of emotions and troubles that young people endure. “Our debut album reflects what we’re experiencing right now: confusion, love, mixed emotions, understanding, and finding ourselves,” Michi says. “I really enjoyed singing about things I could truly relate to. I also loved how each song’s mysterious and dreamy sound helped convey those feelings through music.”

Many K-pop fans are well aware that the road to becoming an idol is not a simple one. Most idols begin as trainees, practicing and honing their vocal and dance skills to meet the rigorous standards of the industry. “When I first became a trainee, my life changed drastically and I felt unfamiliar with this new version of myself. But I realized that this, too, is a part of who I am. So, I tried to embrace this different side with a positive mindset,” Bome says of her experience as a K-pop trainee. “I believe it’s a journey of discovering myself.”

Arin knew she was destined for the stage, even before she officially became a trainee. “Since I was young, I’ve loved dancing, whether it was belly dance, ballet, or street choreography – anything that involved body movement,” she says. “Naturally, I started learning dance more deeply and discovered what I’m good at. As I thought about how I could show my dancing to many people, I realized that becoming a K-pop singer was the perfect fit for me.” Meanwhile, Katelyn says she found inspiration along the way from groups like Blackpink and BTS.

If she could go back in time and give her trainee self a piece of advice, Seohyeon would say, “You’re doing well, so don’t let yourself feel down. Keep giving your best because your future is shining bright!” For her, keeping a positive mindset and staying centered is everything. Before a performance, she shared that her ritual is taking deep breaths and mentally reviewing her songs and dances, which helps both to “avoid mistakes and calm [her] nerves.”

While AtHeart is still a rookie group, they are already looking towards the future, as they consider what they hope to accomplish as artists. For Nahyun, these hopes are primarily concerned with the group’s fans. “I hope AtHeart will give a positive impact on K-pop and for everyone to feel truly happy when they see us. If that happens, I’ll believe my goal has been achieved,” she says. “I also hope the day will come when we hold a concert and enjoy it together with many fans in a big venue.”

The group is also forecasting the genres and concepts they hope to explore in the future. Michi hopes that can try on a “fiercer concept that shows different sides of who [they] are.” While Plot Twist features mixes of amapiano, EDM, and hyperpop, she hopes that as they grow, they can “explore a variety of music styles.”

Although they’re newly debuted, the future is already looking bright for AtHeart.