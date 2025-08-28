Ariana Grande Is Going Back On Tour — Here’s How To Score Tickets

It feels like the sun is truly out today because Ariana Grande just gave us the announcement we’ve been waiting years for: her first tour in what feels like forever. On Aug. 28, the pop powerhouse revealed that she’s hitting the road again for The Eternal Sunshine Tour. If you’ve been waiting for your chance to live out your Arianator dreams, consider today your lucky day.

After teasing an announcement on social media on Wednesday, Aug. 27, Grande dropped her first round of concert dates less than 24 hours later. Along with a simple graphic with all of her tour stops, Grande wrote, “see you next year ♡ 🧸” followed by additional information about scoring tickets.

And the timing of this tour is extra special and sweet(ner). Not only is this Grande’s first tour since the Sweetner World Tour back in 2019, but it also feels like a comeback for a version of her that’s more grounded, glowing, and honestly, at peace. Eternal Sunshine dives deep into the themes of heartbreak, healing, and self-love.

Since then, Grande has been booked and busy. Starring as Glinda in the Wicked films alongside Cynthia Erivo and filming a comedy called Meet the Fockers, where she is set to star alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, she’s proven she’s not just a pop icon but a full-on Hollywood mainstay. Still, no matter how many acting roles she takes on, Ari’s fans know there’s nothing like seeing her command a stage with that whistle-tone magic and powerhouse presence.

As for where she’s headed next, Grande will be in Wicked: For Good, the second part of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked film adaptation, hitting theaters Nov. 21. But her tour will start with nine major North American cities, plus a five-night run in London. But if history tells us anything, this is only the beginning — more dates are almost certain, as Grande is known for extending her tours. So, keep an eye out.

This tour announcement feels like the ultimate gift for fans who’ve grown up with her — from singing The Way in middle school hallways, to blasting thank u, next during messy breakups, to now stepping into a more confident, self-assured era of adulthood. Eternal Sunshine isn’t just an album; it’s a glow-up soundtrack. If you’re looking for all the information you need for the Eternal Sunshine Tour, then look no further. Here’s your one-stop for everything you need to know about Grande’s long-awaited return to touring, including how and when you can snag tickets.

When does the Eternal Sunshine Tour presale Start?

According to Grande’s announcement, you can sign up for a presale code now through Sept. 7. As for when presale tickets are available, North American dates are up for grabs Sept. 9, and London dates Sept. 16 — both at 10:00 a.m. local time. Basically, this is your chance to lock in a night of ponytails, whistle notes, and crying-screaming-singing your heart out.

When do Eternal Sunshine Tour tickets go on sale?

Didn’t get a presale code? You’ll still have a chance — general tickets become available Sept. 10 for North America and Sept. 18 for London. Grande’s return to the stage is already shining bright as one of the most anticipated tours of next year. If you’ve been waiting for that unforgettable night out with friends, now’s your time to step into the light, clear away any cloudy doubts, and secure your seats before they disappear.

What are the Eternal Sunshine Tour dates?

Grande is bringing the Eternal Sunshine Tour to some of the biggest stages across North America. She’ll kick things off in California, with shows in Oakland on June 6 and 9 before heading to Los Angeles for four nights split between Crypto.com Arena (June 13–14) and the Kia Forum (June 17 and 19). From there, the tour moves south to Austin’s Moody Center (June 24 and 26) and Sunrise, Florida (June 30 and July 2), then over to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (July 6 and 8).

East Coast fans can catch her in Brooklyn with a massive four-night run at Barclays Center (July 12, 13, 16, and 18), followed by Boston’s TD Garden (July 22 and 24). Canada gets some love too, with stops in Montreal on July 28 and 30, before the North American leg wraps up in Chicago at the United Center (August 3 and 5). And across the pond? London is in for a treat. Ari is taking over The O2 for five nights — August 15, 16, 19, 20, and 23.

At the end of the day, the Eternal Sunshine Tour feels bigger than just a concert series — it’s a celebration of everything Grande has grown into. From her Nickelodeon roots to Grammy-winning superstardom, she’s given us eras to cry to, scream-sing with, and dancing (through life) through. So, secure your tickets, call your besties, and get ready to glow under Ari’s eternal spotlight.