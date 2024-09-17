The Internet’s So Here For Tianna Robillard & Adrien Nuñez Possibly Dating

2024 has definitely proven to be the year of relationship shakeups, rumored flings, and a whole lot of internet drama. If you’re chronically online like I am, chances are you’ve probably heard of influencer Tianna Robillard’s breakup from Cincinnati Bengals’ player Cody Ford earlier this past summer.

While appearing on Alix Earle’s Hot Mess podcast in July 2024, Robillard opened up about her relationship with Ford and why she called off their engagement two months prior in April after receiving texts that Ford was allegedly cheating on her. “My therapist and I called him and let him know what was going on and I told him ‘I gotta go,'” she said Robillard. “All the work we’ve done over the past year and a half after the first time was for nothing. I was like, ‘I gotta get out of here.'”

A few months after her split from Ford, it seems like fans might have an update on Robillard’s relationship status. Not only has Robillard been growing her audience, but she’s also hanging out with fellow influencer Adrien Nuñez recently, and after a series of videos of them were posted on TikTok, fans can’t help but ship these two. Strap in because we may have just discovered our next favorite internet duo.

On Sept. 15, Nunez posted a series of TikTok videos that featured Robillard talking and lip-syncing along to songs with one another. In the videos, Robillard and Nuñez are in Nuñez’s car, at a public park, and just enjoying each other’s company. Fans quickly took notice of Robillard and Nuñez hanging out, and began to question if these two are just friends or something more in the comments under Nuñez’s TikTok videos. One fan commented that Nunez has the “energy” that Robillard’s always needed, while other fans commented that they were “here for this duo.”

Nunez’s recent videos might feature Robillard, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet from the duo if there is a potential romance. Robillard herself has yet to post any official videos with Nuñez on her own personal TikTok account, so this dynamic could be a potential collaboration between the two of them for Nunez’s account.

Even though we can’t exactly tell if Robillard and Nunez are dating officially, it’s clear that their fans love seeing them together. Fans commented that they are “living for this duo” and that Robillard and Nunez are “adorable” in the videos. The pair looks like they’re having fun hanging out, and even if they aren’t together, we can definitely see a great friendship happening between this duo.